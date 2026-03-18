Gainesville (Ga.) girls basketball hires 17-time state championship coach

The Gainesville Red Elephants (Ga.) continue to make splash hires throughout their athletics and they added one of the Peach State’s most successful high school girls basketball coaches to their staff.

According to a press release by the school on Tuesday, the school has tabbed former Hebron Christian Academy head coach Jan Azar as the program’s next leader on the bench for Gainesville. Azar just led the Lions to the GHSA’s Class 3A-A private state championship, her 17th title as a head coach.

“We made a commitment four years ago that we were going to hire elite-level coaches. Not only are our student athletes, school, and community worthy of that endeavor, but it’s what the tradition of winning our athletic legacy is founded demands and deserves; and across the board we’ve held true.” said Gainesville Athletic Director Adam Lindsey.

“Jan Azar isn’t the latest example that we’re making good on our promise, but as the standard bearer for what elite even means in coaching, she’s the idyllic byproduct signifying we’ve done our due diligence. We could not be more excited or grateful that she’s now a Red Elephant.”

Between her time at Hebron Christian and Wesleyan, Azar has made 24 state championship game appearances and won nearly 90 percent of the over 900 games she has coached in. During her time at Wesleyan, Azar had a overall record of 571-133 and won 13 state titles. After leading the Wolves, Azar moved on to Hebron Christian, where she coached seven seasons, amassing a 202-14 overall record and winning four state crowns.

The Red Elephants ended this past season with a 11-16 record and finish as the No. 140 ranked team in the final 2025-26 Georgia High School Girls Basketball Massey Rankings, with the Lions finishing 30-1 and ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 48 nationally.

More about Gainesville High School

Gainesville High School, located in Gainesville, Georgia, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Gainesville’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

How to Follow Georgia High School Girls Basketball

For Georgia high school girls basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school girls hoops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.