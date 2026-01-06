Gainesville (Ga.) to hire Santavious Bryant away from Grayson

It apparently didn’t take the Gainesville Red Elephants (Ga.) long to find who the head coaching replacement would be for the outgoing Josh Niblett.

According to a SCORE Atlanta report, the Red Elephants are planning to hire Grayson head football coach Santavious Bryant to the same position at Gainesville. In Bryant’s three seasons as the Rams’ head coach, he has compiled a 37-5 record and led Grayson to the 2024 Class 6A state championship.

The news was first reported by Fired Football Coaches of Georgia on X, formerly known as Twitter.

There’s familiarity with this hire as Bryant previously served as the defensive backs coach at Gainesville in 2022 prior to taking on the Grayson head coaching job in 2023.

Niblett informed his staff on Monday that he is stepping down as the head football coach at Gainesville, leaving an opening at the position. Niblett was coming off a 2025 season in which he guided the Red Elephants to the GHSA Class 5A state championship game, falling to Thomas County Central.

Through four seasons at the helm, Niblett had compiled an overall record of 45-9 at Gainesville, reaching the postseason all four years with the Red Elephants.

Gainesville is slated to return multiple key pieces to the roster, including Clemson four-star quarterback commitment Kharim Hughley and three-star Nigel Newkirk.

The Red Elephants ended this past season finishing at No. 7 in the final 2025 Georgia high school football rankings.

