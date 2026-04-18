Garden City (NY) football announces 2026 schedule

The New York high school football season won’t have games kickoff until the beginning of September, but teams have been releasing their schedules around the state one-by-one.

The latest schedule release involves the high school football team with the longest current winning streak of any team in the Garden City Trojans (NY). The Trojans released their 2026 New York high school football slate on Wednesday, with the highlighted game coming against Massapequa Chiefs (NY) in Week 3.

Garden City holds the longest current winning streaks of any high school football teams across the country, with 66 straight victories. The Trojans capped their 2025 season by defeating East Islip, 10-7, for the Class II Long Island Championship, their fifth straight title.

For the Trojans, it was another season of undefeated ball as they have dominated Long Island high school football over the last several years and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon.

Garden City has a long ways to go if they want to catch up to the all-time record held by De La Salle (Calif.) of 151 straight wins which lasted from Aug. 30, 1992 to Sep. 4, 2004.

The full Garden City 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Sep. 10 – Sanford H Calhoun, 4:30 p.m.

Sep. 19 – Gen Douglas MaCarthur Senior, 1:30 p.m.

Sep. 26 – at Massapequa, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 3 – New Hyde Park Memorial, 1 p.m.

Oct. 10 – at Wellington C Mepham, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 17 – H Frank Carey, 1 p.m.

Oct. 24 – at Bellmore, 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 31 – at Long Beach, 1:30 p.m.

The Trojans ended this past season with a 11-0 record and finishing ranked No. 9 in the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.