Garden City (NY) football to face Massapequa (NY) in 2026

The Garden City Trojans (NY) and Massapequa Chiefs (NY) are considered two of Long Island’s top high school football teams, but don’t get to play each other due to being apart of separate league classifications.

According to a Newsday Long Island report, that will all end this upcoming 2026 New York high school football season. Per the report, the Trojans and Chiefs will meet in Week 3 of the fall campaign, pinning two of Long Island’s top teams against one another. The long awaited matchup comes to fruition as the Nassau County Football Coaches Association agreed to move forward with crossover games, opening up Week 3 in order to do so.

The Nassau County football coaches Association went forward with crossover games in week three of the 2026 season – that means three time Long Island Class I champion Massapequa will play 5-time defending Long Island champion Garden City this fall. Great for LI football! — Gregg Sarra (@Gregg_Sarra) March 17, 2026

Garden City holds the longest current winning streaks of any high school football teams across the country, with 66 straight victories. The Trojans capped their 2025 season by defeating East Islip, 10-7, for the Class II Long Island Championship, their fifth straight title.

For the Trojans, it was another season of undefeated ball as they have dominated Long Island high school football over the last several years and it doesn’t look like they’re slowing down anytime soon.

Garden City has a long ways to go if they want to catch up to the all-time record held by De La Salle (Calif.) of 151 straight wins which lasted from Aug. 30, 1992 to Sep. 4, 2004.

The Chiefs are currently on a winning streak of their own right now, having won 23 straight games and if everything goes according to plan, both Garden City and Massapequa should see their win streaks on the line when they meet.

Massapequa last season went 12-0 and won their third consecutive Class I Long Island Championship, capping an undefeated season by defeating Ward Melville 14-12.

The Trojans ended this past season with a 11-0 record and finishing ranked No. 9 in the final 2025 New York High School Football Massey Rankings, with the Chiefs checking in at No. 7.

For New York high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Empire State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the New York high school football excitement across the state.