Garrett Winegar leaving Fishers (IN) basketball for Iowa United Prep

In a surprising turn of events, one of the country’s top high school boys basketball coaches will be leaving his post to join a prep program.

According to the Indianapolis Star’s Kyle Neddenriep, Garrett Winegar is stepping down as the head coach of the Fishers (IN) boys basketball team to join the coaching staff at Iowa United Prep (IA) to coach the freshman/sophomore team in Des Moines. The news was first reported by Peegs.com’s Jeff Rabjohns on Monday evening.

Talked at length with Garrett Winegar. Will be leaving Fishers to join staff at Iowa United Prep. He will coach the freshman/sophomore team there. Keith Smart will be coaching the junior/senior group. Said it was difficult to decision to leave Fishers and Indiana HS basketball. — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) March 17, 2026

Winegar led one of the nation’s top high school boys basketball public school programs as the head coach found plenty of success during his time at Fishers. Over the last six seasons as the bench boss of the Tigers, Winegar compiled an impressive record of 132-25, which included winning a IHSAA Class 4A state championship, one state runner-up and being nominated as a Naismith Coach of the Year candidate.

Fishers finished this past 2025-26 season with a 24-1 record, finishing as the state’s No. 1 ranked team according to the latest Indiana 2025 High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

More about Fishers High School

Fishers High School in Fishers, Indiana, provides a robust athletic program featuring sports such as football, basketball, and track. With a focus on excellence and sportsmanship, Fishers emphasizes comprehensive training and personal development. The school boasts state-of-the-art facilities and skilled coaching staff, dedicated to nurturing student-athletes’ growth. Fishers High School aims to balance athletic competition with academic achievement, creating a supportive environment for students to thrive both on and off the field.

How to Follow Indiana High School Boys Basketball

For Indiana high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Hoosier State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.