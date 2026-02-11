Boyd-Buchanan (TN) head football coach Gary Rankin, the all time Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) wins leader, has decided to step away from the Buccaneers.

According to a report on Wednesday by The Daily News Journal, Rankin confirmed that he would resigning as Boyd-Buchanan’s head football coach. The catch, however, is Rankin isn’t stepping away from coaching for good as he will not be retiring.

“I’m not retiring … I’ll coach again,” Rankin said to The Daily News Journal on Wednesday. “I have nothing in mind already. We’ll see what pops up. Maybe something won’t pop up. But you never know. Things happen.

“I’m not ruling out coaching again. It depends. I’m not closing that door. I may coach another 2-3 years. I’m healthy. I still have energy on the field. Someone told me today they saw me at a practice and I looked like I did 25 years ago. But I won’t take a job unless I can help them. I’m open to coaching again if something comes up. But it has to be the right situation and the right place. A lot of things have to fall into place. I may stay (at Boyd-Buchanan) another year and help out.”

The 72-year old has proven himself as still one of the best head coaches in the state of Tennessee, leading the Buccaneers to a 12-1 record last fall. Rankin has compiled 510 victories and is also a TSSAA Hall of Famer, served four seasons at Boyd-Buchanan School with a 43-7 record, including a state championship appearance in 2023.

The Buccaneers ended this past season finishing ranked No. 18 in the state, according to the final 2025 Tennessee High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Boyd-Buchanan School

Founded in 1952, Boyd-Buchanan School is a private Christian institution in Chattanooga, TN, catering to students from preschool through 12th grade. The school is dedicated to fostering academic excellence alongside spiritual growth, emphasizing strong character development and citizenship. With a diverse curriculum and a vibrant community, BBS offers a range of extracurricular activities, including competitive athletics, arts, and service opportunities. The school’s values are rooted in Christian teachings, making it a nurturing environment for holistic education.

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Volunteer State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Tennessee.