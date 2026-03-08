Georgia high school basketball: State championship matchups set

The Georgia high school basketball season has reached its crescendo.

After a thrilling few weeks of playoff matchups, this weekend’s Final Four games in all 16 classifications have narrowed the field down to two teams on each level. Beginning Wednesday afternoon at the Macon Coliseum, four games a day will be played over the next 96 hours between the boys’ and girls’ tournaments at the Private, A Division I, A Division II, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A levels.

By the time we reach Friday night, 16 teams will have been crowned champions and cut down the nets.

The games will feature plenty of star power, with girls national top-5 recruit and North Carolina signee Kate Harpring looking to lead Marist to the title in Class 4A against Kell. Marist made it all the way to the state semifinals last season before falling to eventual champion Creekside. This year, led by Harpring — a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 2 player in the country — they’ll have a chance to erase all of that with a title.

The Private division’s championship games will boast a huge showdown between Hebron Christian and Holy Innocents Episcopal, each of which have one of the top players in the state leading them. For Hebron, it’s Tennessee shooting guard signee Gabby Minus, one of the top 50 prospects nationally in the 2026 class.

Standout junior Nahkai Worthy and Holy Innocents have their own plans to take home the title.

On the boys’ side, powerhouse Wheeler, led by UConn signee Colben Landrew and top 2027 prospect Kevin Savage, will look to bring home their own hardware. And at the 5A level, 2027 top-30 prospect Jarvis Hayes Jr. leads Woodward Academy into a massive showdown with Alexander on Friday night.

List of Georgia high school basketball championship games

Find the full slate of games below:

Wednesday, March 11

Thursday, March 12

Friday, March 13

Saturday, March 14