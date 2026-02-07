Georgia high school basketball team retires Isaiah Collier's jersey

Before he made his mark with the Utah Jazz, Isaiah Collier was a Georgia high school basketball sensation. Hence, it’s fitting that his alma mater, Wheeler High School, retired his jersey during a ceremony attended by his family and former teammates.

“I just want to thank everybody for being here. I know it’s been a long journey for me. Coming through high school here was a blessing. I made a lot of friends here, and this is where I started taking basketball seriously,” Collier said in his speech.

After recovering from a meniscus injury on his knee, Isaiah Collier averaged 19.6 points, 6.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game. He also converted 52 percent of his shots, including 38 percent from the three-point area. These numbers made him the No. 1 prospect from the Class of 2023 with a 99.39 Rivals Industry Rating.

Collier also participated in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and represented Team USA in the Nike Hoops Summit. The five-star point guard also won the Georgia Mr. Basketball award and the 2023 Naismith Prep Player of the Year Award. Meanwhile, in his final year of Georgia high school basketball season, he led the Wildcats to a 27-7 record and a Class 7A state championship victory over Cherokee.

Collier played one season for USC after finishing his high school eligibility. In 27 games, he averaged 16.3 points, 4.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game. These stats earned him a 96 On3 College Rating, which translates to a four-star rating.

Then, the Jazz selected him in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft. He played 71 games for the Jazz last season, averaging 8.7 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

“You all go through adversity at times. I was exposed to things like that, but I just keep going. Hold on to each other; I learned that from my high school family,” Isaiah Collier said to close his speech.