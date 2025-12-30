Georgia High School Boys Basketball Rankings: Top 25 Teams - Dec. 30

The Georgia high school boys basketball 2025-26 season is off and running, as many of the state’s teams are out around the country playing in national holiday tournaments.

The second set of the latest Georgia Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings of the regular season sees undefeated Grayson upending defending GHSA Class 6A state champion Wheeler for the top spot. The Rams and Wildcats are at 1-2, but who else should we watch for out of Georgia when it comes to the state’s top high school boys hoops squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Dec. 30.

1. Grayson Rams (12-0)

Taking the No. 1 team in the state of Georgia as the regular season starts heading into the midway point is the Grayson Rams, whom went 28-4 a year ago. The Rams came a game away from competing for Georgia’s Class 6A state championship, but were upended by Wheeler (see below) in the state semifinals. Now with a roster that can matchup with just about anyone in the state, seeing this team make another deep run is certainly not out of the question. Grayson will be led by the talents of 2027 three-star shooting guard Marcus Curry, who was named a first-team preseason Class 6A all-state selection. The Rams had won their first nine games of season by double digits before winning their last three by four points or less.

2. Wheeler Wildcats (8-1)

The Wheeler Wildcats, the defending Class 6A state champions, are stacked with talent after winning it all last season and drop down a spot in our latest Georgia high school boys basketball. Featured on this upcoming season’s roster is UConn commitment Colben Landrew at point guard and Ole Miss pledge Jaron Saulsberry at small forward. 2027 guard Kevin Savage is a four-star recruit and has offers already from schools like Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Sacramento State. Wheeler lost their first game of the season on Dec. 20 at the City of Palms tournament to national power The Principia School of Missouri.

3. McEachern Indians (9-2)

The McEachern Indians saw its 2024-25 season end in the second round in a loss to Norcross, but finished with a 24-6 record. There’s a lot of optimism surrounding the program as the Indians have one of the top rising combo guards in the state in 2027 four-star Chase Lumpkin. Lumpkin, who stands 6-foot-5, has been receiving plenty of interest from schools and recently received an offer from Alabama. McEachern’s only two losses on the season have come against nationally ranked Wheeler and Link Academy (MO), respectively.

4. Gainesville Red Elephants (14-0)

Coming in fourth on our list are the Gainesville Red Elephants, which have raced out to a strong start to the 2025-26 season with 14 straight wins. Gainesville doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon with the way they’re playing right now as they recently cruised to a pair of 20-point plus victories over Lanier and Pinson Valley, respectively. Gainesville recently knocked off Florida’s No. 28 ranked NSU University School, 57-46. A Jan. 6 tilt with No. 5 Milton (see below) should be one of the state’s best in-state matchups to date.

5. Milton Eagles (9-2)

Rounding out the Top 5 of our rankings is the Milton Eagles, which are winners of four straight after falling to Keenan (S.C.). What has vaulted Milton up the rankings is a recent victory over Bishop O’Connell (Va.), 75-66. We just mentioned it in the graph up above, but a contest we look forward to is next week’s tilt against No. 4 Gainesville. Milton is led by 2027 three-star power forward Solomon Bratton and 2029 point guard Hezron Luyindula, respectively.

Massey Ratings Georgia High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. St. Pius X Golden Lions (13-0)

7. Alexander Cougars (9-2)

8. Walton Raiders (10-1)

9. Woodstock Wolverines (12-1)

10. Holy Innocents Episcopal School Golden Bears (9-2)

11. Pebblebrook Falcons (9-2)

12. Westminster Wildcats (10-0)

13. Hillgrove Hawks (9-3)

14. Sandy Creek Patriots (6-2)

15. Woodward Academy War Eagles (9-4)

16. Decatur Bulldogs (12-2)

17. Cherokee Warriors (10-3)

18. Lassiter Trojans (12-0)

19. Dacula Falcons (12-1)

20. Mays Raiders (9-3)

21. Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy Eagles (5-3)

22. Jonesboro Cardinals (5-2)

23. Langston Hughes Panthers (5-2)

24. Dutchtown Bulldogs (6-3)

25. The Walker School Wolverines (10-1)

How to Follow Georgia High School Boys Basketball

For Georgia high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.