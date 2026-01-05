Georgia High School Boys Basketball Rankings: Top 25 Teams - Jan. 5

The Georgia high school boys basketball 2025-26 season heads into the second half of the campaign as the region races begin to heat up around the state.

The third set of the latest Georgia Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings of the regular season sees the defending GHSA Class 6A state champion Wheeler ahead of Grayson for the top spot. The Wildcats and Rams are at 1-2, but who else should we watch for out of Georgia when it comes to the state’s top high school boys hoops squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 5.

1. Wheeler Wildcats (11-3)

The Wheeler Wildcats, the defending Class 6A state champions, are stacked with talent after winning it all last season and retake the top spot in our latest Georgia high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings. Featured on this upcoming season’s roster is UConn commitment Colben Landrew at point guard and Ole Miss pledge Jaron Saulsberry at small forward. 2027 guard Kevin Savage is a four-star recruit and has offers already from schools like Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Sacramento State. Wheeler’s three losses have come to national power The Principia School of Missouri, Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) and Arizona’s top-ranked Sunnyslope, respectively.

2. Grayson Rams (13-1)

Dropping down a spot in our latest set of Georgia high school boys basketball season is the Grayson Rams after they lost their first game of the campaign to Decatur. The Rams a year ago came a game away from competing for Georgia’s Class 6A state championship, but were upended by Wheeler (see above) in the state semifinals. Now with a roster that can matchup with just about anyone in the state, seeing this team make another deep run is certainly not out of the question. Grayson will be led by the talents of 2027 three-star shooting guard Marcus Curry, who was named a first-team preseason Class 6A all-state selection. The Rams have a chance to get back on track is in front of them in Archer and Grovetown, respectively.

3. Gainesville Red Elephants (15-0)

Coming in third on our latest list are the Gainesville Red Elephants, which have raced out to a strong start to the 2025-26 season with 15 straight wins. Gainesville doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon with the way they’re playing right now as they recently cruised to a pair of 20-point plus victories over Lanier and Pinson Valley, respectively. Gainesville recently knocked off Florida’s No. 28 ranked NSU University School, 57-46. A tilt with No. 6 Milton tomorrow night should be one of the state’s best in-state matchups to date.

4. McEachern Indians (9-3)

The McEachern Indians started off the 2025-26 season with a surprising loss against Alexander, 66-57. There’s a lot of optimism surrounding the program as the Indians have one of the top rising combo guards in the state in 2027 four-star Chase Lumpkin. Lumpkin, who stands 6-foot-5, has been receiving plenty of interest from schools and recently received an offer from Alabama. McEachern’s only three losses on the season have come against nationally ranked Wheeler, Link Academy (MO) and Alexander (Ga.), respectively.

5. St. Pius X (14-0)

Rounding out the Top 5 of our rankings is the St. Pius X Golden Lions (13-0), which are winners of 14 straight games to start the 2025-26 season. The Golden Lions have won 13 of 14 games by double digits this season and bring back one of the more talented teams in the state. St. Pius X is led by the talents of Clemson commitment Harris Reynolds at shooting guard as they continue to make a run in Georgia’s Class AAAA, Region 5.

Massey Ratings Georgia High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Milton Eagles (10-2)

7. Alexander Cougars (11-2)

8. Walton Raiders (12-1)

9. Woodstock Wolverines (13-1)

10. Holy Innocents Episcopal School Golden Bears (10-2)

11. Decatur Bulldogs (13-2)

12. Pebblebrook Falcons (7-3)

13. Westminster Wildcats (10-0)

14. Dacula Falcons (13-1)

15. North Oconee Titans (11-1)

16. Dutchtown Bulldogs (9-4)

17. Langston Hughes Panthers (5-2)

18. Hillgrove Hawks (9-4)

19. Lassiter Trojans (14-0)

20. The Walker School Wolverines (12-1)

21. Woodward Academy War Eagles (9-4)

22. Cherokee Warriors (11-4)

23. Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy Eagles (7-4)

24. Johns Creek Gladiators (13-2)

25. Mays Raiders (9-3)

