Georgia High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 16

The Georgia high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign is shifting from the regular season to the postseason in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA).

The eighth set of the latest Georgia Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings of the regular season sees the defending GHSA Class 6A state champion Wheeler retake the No. 1 spot from the

Grayson Rams, which held it for three straight weeks previously. The Rams-Wildcats remain the consensus top two clubs, but who else should we watch for out of Georgia when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball squads?

Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Feb. 16.

1. Wheeler Wildcats (21-5)

The Wheeler Wildcats (21-5), the defending Class 6A state champions, retake the top spot in our latest Georgia high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings. Featured on the Wildcats’ roster is UConn commitment Colben Landrew at point guard and Ole Miss pledge Jaron Saulsberry at small forward. 2027 guard Kevin Savage is a four-star recruit and has offers already from schools like Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Sacramento State. The Wildcats will take on No. 17 ranked Walton tomorrow night.

2. Grayson Rams (22-2)

The Grayson Rams (22-2) drops down from the No. 1 spot as they have been the state’s most consistent team so far. The Rams’ only loss of the season to Decatur, as they’re currently riding a 3-game winning streak. The Rams feature a roster that can matchup with just about anyone in the state, seeing this team make another deep run is certainly not out of the question. Grayson will be led by the talents of 2027 three-star shooting guard Marcus Curry, who was named a first-team preseason Class 6A all-state selection. The Rams have defeated Newton twice in the last three games.

3. Gainesville Red Elephants (24-0)

Checking in at No. 3 in our latest set of Georgia high school boys basketball rankings are the undefeated Gainesville Red Elephants (24-0), which have raced out to a strong start to the 2025-26 season with 24 straight wins. Gainesville doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon heading into the GHSA playoffs. Gainesville also recently knocked off Florida’s No. 28 ranked NSU University School, 57-46 and then went on to defeat No. 9 Milton, 68-60. Gainesville is coming off a 59-35 thumping of No. 26 Johns Creek.

4. McEachern Indians (20-4)

The McEachern Indians (20-4) are winners of eight straight after a loss to Pebblebrook back on Jan. 16. There’s a lot of optimism surrounding the program as the Indians have one of the top rising combo guards in the state in 2027 four-star Chase Lumpkin. Lumpkin, who stands 6-foot-5, has been receiving plenty of interest from Power 4 schools. McEachern’s only four losses on the season have come against nationally ranked Wheeler, Link Academy (MO), Pebblebrook (Ga.) and Alexander (Ga.), respectively. The Indians closed out the regular season out with a 82-68 win over the No. 13 Pebblebrook.

5. Alexander Cougars (23-2)

Rounding out the Top 5 of our rankings is the Alexander Cougars (23-2), which are winners of 18 straight games which includes a victory over No. 4 McEachern. The Cougars have been pretty dominant all throughout the season, with Alexander defeating their last opponent, South Paulding, 72-64 in the most recent victory. Leading the way for the Cougars on the hardwood is the play of three-star point guard Gregory Dunson, who is already committed to Colorado State.

Massey Ratings Georgia High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. St. Pius X Golden Lions (26-0)

7. Hillgrove Hawks (19-6)

8. Woodward Academy War Eagles (21-5)

9. Woodstock Wolverines (23-2)

10. Sandy Creek Patriots (23-2)

11. Holy Innocents Episcopal School Golden Bears (20-3)

12. Milton Eagles (20-5)

13. Pebblebrook Falcons (17-6)

14. Dutchtown Bulldogs (20-5)

15. Decatur Bulldogs (23-5)

16. Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy Eagles (18-5)

17. Walton Raiders (19-5)

18. North Oconee Titans (20-2)

19. Langston Hughes Panthers (16-5)

20. North Cobb Christian School Eagles (22-3)

21. Pace Academy Knights (18-7)

22. Darlington School Tigers (23-2)

23. Cherokee Warriors (18-7)

24. Cross Creek Razorbacks (20-5)

25. Carver Tigers (23-3)