Georgia High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Feb. 4

The Georgia high school boys basketball 2025-26 campaign has two more weeks before it ends as the season begins to look towards the postseason.

The seventh set of the latest Georgia Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings of the regular season sees the Grayson Rams for the third consecutive week ahead of the defending GHSA Class 6A state champion Wheeler, for the No. 1 spot. The Rams-Wildcats remain the consensus top two clubs, but who else should we watch for out of Georgia when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

1. Grayson Rams (18-1)

The Grayson Rams (18-1) remains firm in the No. 1 spot as they have been the state’s most consistent team so far. The Rams’ only loss of the season to Decatur, as they’re riding a 4-game winning streak. The Rams feature a roster that can matchup with just about anyone in the state, seeing this team make another deep run is certainly not out of the question. Grayson will be led by the talents of 2027 three-star shooting guard Marcus Curry, who was named a first-team preseason Class 6A all-state selection. The Rams face No. 49 ranked South Gwinnett on Friday night.

2. Wheeler Wildcats (18-5)

The Wheeler Wildcats (18-5), the defending Class 6A state champions, remain in the second spot in our latest Georgia high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings. Featured on the Wildcats’ roster is UConn commitment Colben Landrew at point guard and Ole Miss pledge Jaron Saulsberry at small forward. 2027 guard Kevin Savage is a four-star recruit and has offers already from schools like Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Sacramento State. The Wildcats close out the season with games against North Paulding, Etowah and Marietta.

3. Gainesville Red Elephants (21-0)

No. 3 in our latest set of Georgia high school boys basketball rankings are the Gainesville Red Elephants (21-0), which have raced out to a strong start to the 2025-26 season with 22 straight wins. Gainesville doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon heading into the GHSA playoffs. Gainesville also recently knocked off Florida’s No. 28 ranked NSU University School, 57-46 and then went on to defeat No. 9 Milton, 68-60. Next week Gainesville will have a big showdown against one of the state’s best in a matchup with No. 27 Johns Creek.

4. McEachern Indians (17-4)

The McEachern Indians (17-4) are winners of five straight after a loss to Pebblebrook back on Jan. 16. There’s a lot of optimism surrounding the program as the Indians have one of the top rising combo guards in the state in 2027 four-star Chase Lumpkin. Lumpkin, who stands 6-foot-5, has been receiving plenty of interest from Power 4 schools. McEachern’s only four losses on the season have come against nationally ranked Wheeler, Link Academy (MO), Pebblebrook (Ga.) and Alexander (Ga.), respectively. The Indians close the regular season out with back-to-back games against top-ranked Gray Collegiate of South Carolina and No. 14 Pebblebrook.

5. St. Pius X (23-0)

Taking the No. 5 spot once again in our latest Georgia high school boys basketball rankings is the St. Pius X Golden Lions (23-0), which are winners of 23 straight games to start the 2025-26 season. The Golden Lions have won 21 of 23 games by double digits this season and bring back one of the more talented teams in the state. St. Pius X is led by the talents of Clemson commitment Harris Reynolds at shooting guard as they continue to make a run in Georgia’s Class AAAA, Region 5.

Massey Ratings Georgia High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. Alexander Cougars (20-2)

7. Holy Innocents Episcopal School Golden Bears (19-2)

8. Milton Eagles (16-4)

9. Woodstock Wolverines (20-2)

10. Hillgrove Hawks (16-6)

11. Decatur Bulldogs (21-3)

12. Walton Raiders (18-3)

13. Dutchtown Bulldogs (17-4)

14. Pebblebrook Falcons (15-5)

15. Woodward Academy War Eagles (18-5)

16. Sandy Creek Patriots (17-2)

17. North Oconee Titans (18-1)

18. Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy Eagles (17-5)

19. Westover Patriots (20-1)

20. Lassiter Trojans (21-1)

21. Meadowcreek Mustangs (17-5)

22. Westlake Lions (18-6)

23. The Walker School Wolverines (18-3)

24. Langston Hughes Panthers (12-5)

25. North Cobb Christian School Eagles (18-3)

