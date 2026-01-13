Georgia High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 13

The Georgia high school boys basketball 2025-26 season is heating up as it heads into the latter half of the campaign, with teams jockeying for regional positioning as the playoffs approach next month.

The fourth set of the latest Georgia Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings of the regular season sees the defending GHSA Class 6A state champion Wheeler, winners of four of their last five, ahead of Grayson for the top spot. The Wildcats and Rams are at 1-2, but who else should we watch for out of Georgia when it comes to the state’s top high school boys hoops squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 13.

1. Wheeler Wildcats (13-3)

The Wheeler Wildcats (13-3), the defending Class 6A state champions, are stacked with talent after winning it all last season and remain in the top spot for the second week in a row in our latest Georgia high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings. Featured on the Wildcats’ roster is UConn commitment Colben Landrew at point guard and Ole Miss pledge Jaron Saulsberry at small forward. 2027 guard Kevin Savage is a four-star recruit and has offers already from schools like Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Sacramento State. Wheeler’s three losses have come to national power The Principia School of Missouri, Calvary Christian Academy (Fla.) and Arizona’s top-ranked Sunnyslope, respectively. The Wildcats will be facing a myriad of strong competition this upcoming weekend at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Missouri.

2. Grayson Rams (15-1)

The Grayson Rams (15-1) recently dropped their first game of the season to Decatur, but that doesn’t take away from the kind of campaign they’ve had thus far. The Rams feature a roster that can matchup with just about anyone in the state, seeing this team make another deep run is certainly not out of the question. Grayson will be led by the talents of 2027 three-star shooting guard Marcus Curry, who was named a first-team preseason Class 6A all-state selection. The Rams look to continue their winning ways later in the week when they take on Archbishop Carroll, the third ranked team out of the District of Columbia.

3. Gainesville Red Elephants (16-0)

Coming in third on our latest set of Georgia high school boys basketball rankings are the Gainesville Red Elephants, which have raced out to a strong start to the 2025-26 season with 16 straight wins. Gainesville doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon with the way they’re playing right now as they recently cruised to a pair of 20-point plus victories over Lanier and Pinson Valley, respectively. Gainesville recently knocked off Florida’s No. 28 ranked NSU University School, 57-46 and then went on to defeat No. 12 Milton, 68-60. Tonight the Red Elephants will take on No. 20 ranked Johns Creek.

4. McEachern Indians (11-3)

The McEachern Indians started off the 2025-26 season with a surprising loss against Alexander, 66-57. There’s a lot of optimism surrounding the program as the Indians have one of the top rising combo guards in the state in 2027 four-star Chase Lumpkin. Lumpkin, who stands 6-foot-5, has been receiving plenty of interest from schools and recently received an offer from Alabama. McEachern’s only three losses on the season have come against Georgia’s top-ranked Wheeler, No. 1 nationally ranked Link Academy (MO) and Alexander (Ga.), respectively. Indians have some challenges up ahead with games versus No. 11 Pebblebrook and No. 22 Langston Hughes.

5. Alexander Cougars (14-2)

Rounding out the Top 5 of our rankings is the Alexander Cougars (14-2), which are winners of nine straight games which includes a victory over No. 4 McEachern. The Cougars have been pretty dominant as of late, with Alexander defeating their last two opponents by a combined 158-42. Leading the way for the Cougars on the hardwood is the play of three-star point guard Gregory Dunson, who is already committed to Colorado State.

Massey Ratings Georgia High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. St. Pius X Golden Lions (17-0)

7. Woodstock Wolverines (15-1)

8. Decatur Bulldogs (15-2)

9. Holy Innocents Episcopal School Golden Bears (12-2)

10. Walton Raiders (13-2)

11. Pebblebrook Falcons (10-3)

12. Milton Eagles (10-4)

13. Westminster Wildcats (13-0)

14. Dutchtown Bulldogs (11-4)

15. Hillgrove Hawks (11-5)

16. Dacula Falcons (15-1)

17. Woodward Academy War Eagles (11-5)

18. Sandy Creek Patriots (9-2)

19. North Oconee Titans (13-1)

20. Johns Creek Gladiators (15-2)

21. Mount Vernon Mustangs (14-1)

22. Langston Hughes Panthers (7-3)

23. Cherokee Warriors (12-5)

24. The Walker School Wolverines (13-2)

25. Mays Raiders (11-3)

How to Follow Georgia High School Boys Basketball

For Georgia high school boys basketball fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the high school hops action throughout the season. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the hardwood excitement across the state.