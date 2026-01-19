Georgia High School Boys Basketball Top 25 Rankings - Jan. 19

The Georgia high school boys basketball 2025-26 season is making its way through the final weeks of the campaign as teams are navigating to the playoffs.

The fifth set of the latest Georgia Top 25 high school boys basketball rankings of the regular season sees the Grayson Rams ahead of the defending GHSA Class 6A state champion Wheeler, for the top spot. The Rams-Wildcats remain back and forth at 1-2, but who else should we watch for out of Georgia when it comes to the state’s top high school boys basketball squads?

The Massey Ratings, officially used during the BCS era, is a model that ranks sports teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule, and margin of victory.

Here’s a look at the top 25 teams in the country according to the Massey Ratings, which ranks teams by analyzing game outcomes, strength of schedule and margin of victory, as of Jan. 19.

1. Grayson Rams (16-1)

The Grayson Rams (16-1) returns to the No. 1 spot as they have been the state’s most consistent team so far. The Rams’ only loss of the season to Decatur, as they’re riding a 3-game winning streak. The Rams feature a roster that can matchup with just about anyone in the state, seeing this team make another deep run is certainly not out of the question. Grayson will be led by the talents of 2027 three-star shooting guard Marcus Curry, who was named a first-team preseason Class 6A all-state selection. The Rams look to continue their winning ways later this week when they take on Archbishop Carroll, the third ranked team out of the District of Columbia.

2. Wheeler Wildcats (14-5)

The Wheeler Wildcats (14-5), the defending Class 6A state champions, drop to the second spot in our latest Georgia high school boys basketball Top 25 rankings. Featured on the Wildcats’ roster is UConn commitment Colben Landrew at point guard and Ole Miss pledge Jaron Saulsberry at small forward. 2027 guard Kevin Savage is a four-star recruit and has offers already from schools like Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Sacramento State. The Wildcats dropped two games this past weekend at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions in Springfield, Missouri against Bartlett (TN) and Logan-Rogersville (MO).

3. Gainesville Red Elephants (18-0)

Coming in third on our latest set of Georgia high school boys basketball rankings are the Gainesville Red Elephants (18-0), which have raced out to a strong start to the 2025-26 season with 18 straight wins. Gainesville doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down anytime soon with the way they’re playing right now as they recently defeated a very good Johns Creek, 64-62. Gainesville also recently knocked off Florida’s No. 28 ranked NSU University School, 57-46 and then went on to defeat No. 12 Milton, 68-60. This Friday night the Red Elephants will take on a solid Lanier.

4. St. Pius X (19-0)

Re-entering the Top 5 of our Georgia high school boys basketball rankings is the St. Pius X Golden Lions (19-0), which are winners of 19 straight games to start the 2025-26 season. The Golden Lions have won 18 of 19 games by double digits this season and bring back one of the more talented teams in the state. St. Pius X is led by the talents of Clemson commitment Harris Reynolds at shooting guard as they continue to make a run in Georgia’s Class AAAA, Region 5.

5. Alexander Cougars (16-2)

Rounding out the Top 5 of our rankings is the Alexander Cougars (16-2), which are winners of 11 straight games which includes a victory over No. 4 McEachern. The Cougars have been pretty dominant as of late, with Alexander defeating their last four opponents by a combined 324-161. Leading the way for the Cougars on the hardwood is the play of three-star point guard Gregory Dunson, who is already committed to Colorado State.

Massey Ratings Georgia High School Boys Basketball Rankings Nos. 11-25

6. McEachern Indians (12-4)

7. Holy Innocents Episcopal School Golden Bears (14-2)

8. Walton Raiders (15-2)

9. Milton Eagles (12-4)

10. Hillgrove Hawks (13-5)

11. Dutchtown Bulldogs (13-4)

12. Woodstock Wolverines (16-2)

13. Decatur Bulldogs (16-3)

14. Pebblebrook Falcons (11-5)

15. Woodward Academy War Eagles (13-5)

16. Sandy Creek Patriots (11-2)

17. North Oconee Titans (14-1)

18. Westminster Wildcats (14-1)

19. Carver Tigers (13-2)

20. Dacula Falcons (16-2)

21. Jonesboro Cardinals (13-4)

22. The Walker School Wolverines (15-2)

23. Johns Creek Gladiators (16-3)

24. Greenforest McCalep Christian Academy Eagles (12-5)

25. Westover Patriots (15-1)

