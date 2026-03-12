Georgia High School Football: Brunswick unveils 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Georgia stands out as one of the premier pipelines for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules

Next up out of the Peach State to announce their 2026 high school football schedule are the Brunswick Pirates. The Pirates head into the season under a new head coach in Bryon Slack, who takes over for Garrett Grady, who stepped down as Brunswick’s head coach with an overall record of 36-10.

The Pirates graduate key starters like Florida signee Heze Kent and offensive linemen Kasiyah Charlton (UCF signee), Chase Richardson (Kennesaw State signee), but are slated to return a pair of 1,000-yard rushers in Nigel Gardner (1,205 yards, 17 touchdowns) and Josiah Gibbons (1,288 yards, 12 touchdowns), respectively.

The full Brunswick 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 21 – Camden County

Aug. 28 – at Groves

Sep. 11 – Grayson

Sep. 18 – at Grovetown

Sep. 25 – Greenbrier

Oct. 2 – at Bradwell Institute

Oct. 16 – Glynn Academy

Oct. 23 – at South Effingham

Oct. 30 – Effingham County

Nov. 6 – at Lakeside

Brunswick ended this past season with a 9-3 record and finished at No. 83 in the final 2025 Georgia high school football rankings.

