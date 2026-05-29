Georgia High School Football: Buford-Gainesville game to be televised on ESPN

Buford High School’s (Ga.) Phillip Beard Stadium for the second year in a row will be home to a nationally televised Georgia high school football game, according to a social media post shared on Friday afternoon.

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The defending GHSA Class 6A state champion’s socials announced that Buford will host 5A finalist Gainesville on Aug. 22 (Saturday), 5 p.m. Eastern Time in a nationally televised contest on ESPN. Buford opened the 2025 season on ESPN as well, facing off against Milton in the debut of Phillip Beard Stadium.

AMERICA’S EYES. OUR STAGE. 📺🐺



The Wolves will open the 2026 campaign against Gainesville on Saturday, August 22 at 5:00 pm on ESPN❗️#Gloryland | #AppEra pic.twitter.com/vO5OxRMEUd — Buford Football (@buford_football) May 29, 2026

The Wolves ended the 2025 campaign as the No. 1 team in the country, according to the final 2025 Rivals Composite High School Football Rankings. Buford came away with their 15th state championship, which the Wolves only trail Valdosta for the most in Georgia high school football.

To reach the 6A mountain top once again, Buford is testing themselves with the 2026 slate of games they have put together, with a road trip to North Carolina power Mallard Creek in Charlotte on Sep. 4 and a home date against the vaunted Miami Central Rockets at home on Sep. 11.

The Red Elephants during the off-season hired former Grayson head football coach Santavious Bryant to the same position at Gainesville. In Bryant’s three seasons as the Rams’ head coach, he has compiled a 37-5 record and led Grayson to the 2024 Class 6A state championship.

Gainesville are slated to return multiple key pieces to the roster, including Clemson four-star quarterback commitment Kharim Hughley and three-star Nigel Newkirk.

More about Buford High School

“Buford High School, located in Buford, Georgia, is a distinguished public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. With a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and careers. Buford’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently winning state championships. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and future-ready.”

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