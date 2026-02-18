Georgia High School Football: Camden County releases 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Georgia, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The next team out of the Peach State to produce their 2026 slate of high school football games is the Camden County Wildcats, which are in transition after moving on from Travis Roland, who is now at Wheeler, and tabbing Tucker Pruitt as their next head coach. Looking to recapture the magic of legendary head coach Jeff Herron, who won 334 games and five state championships during his time with the Wildcats.

2026 Schedule pic.twitter.com/wJcCTI70iq — Camden FB Prospects (@CamdenRecruits) February 17, 2026

The Wildcats missed the GHSA postseason for the first time since 2017 when Camden County went 3-7. Camden County has a roster that is filled with Class of 2027 talent, including four-star wide receiver Sean Green, who is ranked No. 33 in the state and No. 35 nationally at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Camden County High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 14 – The Bolles School (Fla.) – preseason scrimmage

Aug. 21 – at Brunswick

Aug. 28 – Glynn Academy

Sep. 4 – at Benedictine Military School

Sep. 11 – Amos P. Godby (Fla.)

Sep. 18 – Ed White (Fla.)

Sep. 25 – West Broward (Fla.)

Oct. 9 – at Lowndes

Oct. 16 – Richmond Hill

Oct. 23 – at Valdosta

Oct. 30 – Colquitt County

The Wildcats ended this past season with a 6-4 record and finished ranked No. 53 in the state according to the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Camden County High School

Camden County High School, located in Kingsland, Georgia, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Camden County’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community service, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

