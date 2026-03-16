Georgia High School Football: Creekside unveils 2026 slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Georgia, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up out of the Peach State when it comes to schedule releases is Georgia’s 2025 Class 4A state champion Creekside Seminoles (Ga.). The highlight of the Seminoles’ 2026 schedule is when they will be playing one of the top high school football programs out of the state of New Jersey on Aug. 29, taking on 2025 Non-Public A state champion St. Joseph Regional in a home-and-home series starting in 2026. Another matchup that stands out is the season opener against Alabama Class 5A state champion Clay-Chalkville on Aug. 22 along with a matchup against Langston Hughes in October.

🚨 SCHEDULE RELEASE 🚨



The defending GHSA 4A State Champion Creekside Seminoles have announced their 2026 football schedule.



Three massive matchups headline the slate:



🔥 Clay-Chalkville (AL)

🔥 St. Joseph Regional (NJ)

🔥 Langston Hughes



The defending champs won’t have an… pic.twitter.com/OaMOFH7yZf — Public Schools Top 25 | National (@Top25PublicHSFB) March 15, 2026

The full Creekside 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times to be announced at a later date.

May 14 – at Southwest DeKalb – Spring scrimmage

Aug. 14 – at Columbia – Preseason scrimmage

Aug. 22 – Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)

Aug. 29 – St. Joseph Regional (NJ)

Sep. 4 – at Newnan

Sep. 11 – Tri-Cities

Sep. 25 – at Morrow

Oct. 2 – at McIntosh

Oct. 9 – Northside

Oct. 16 – at Lovejoy

Oct. 23 – Langston Hughes

Nov. 6 – Woodward Academy

The Seminoles ended this past season with a undefeated 15-0 record and finishing ranked No. 4 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Creekside High School

Creekside High School in Fairburn, Georgia, is a prominent educational institution known for its strong emphasis on academic excellence and athletic prowess. The school’s sports teams, known as the Seminoles, participate in various competitive events across football and basketball, showcasing remarkable talent and sportsmanship. Creekside High is dedicated to fostering a well-rounded student experience, with an array of extracurricular activities supporting both academic and athletic development.

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across the state of Georgia.