Georgia High School Football: Defending 6A champs Buford unveils 2026 schedule

Buford football reached the top of the Georgia high school football mountain once again in 2025, winning the GHSA Class 6A state title to cap off a perfect 15-0 season.

The Wolves also finished as the No. 1 team in the 2025 Rivals Composite Rankings. The state title was their 15th in school history, second in Georgia high school football history, behind only Valdosta.

With a new stadium and national momentum, Buford remains on the rise and is amongst the elite programs in all of high school football. Their 2025 roster featured 13 ranked prospects, 10 of whom have signed with Power Four college programs.

That’s a lot of talent to replace, but head coach Bryant Appling will once again boast a dynamic roster this coming season. They also now know the road that lies ahead in 2026, as their schedule was unveiled on Tuesday.

There won’t be time for a slow start, as the season-opener at home on Aug. 21 vs. Gainesville will pit two of the best in the state against each other. The Wolves then hit the road and head to North Carolina for a game against respected Mallard Creek in Charlotte.

Miami Central, one of the most notable programs in Florida, then makes the trip to Georgia. After that, another consequential in-state battle sees the Wolves go to Grayson. That game begins a three-game stretch away from home.

The full Buford schedule can be seen below.

Buford Wolves 2026 schedule

Aug. 21 — vs. Gainesville

Sept. 4 — at Mallard Creek (N.C.)

Sept. 11 — vs. Miami Central (Fla.)

Sept. 18 — at Grayson

Sept. 25 — at Seckinger

Oct. 9 — at Dacula

Oct. 16 — vs. Collins Hill

Oct. 23 — at Mill Creek

Oct. 30 — vs. Discovery

Nov. 6 — vs. Central Gwinnett

More about Buford High School

