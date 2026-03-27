Georgia High School Football: Diego Dixon named new head coach at Alcovy

A Covington, Ga. high school football program has tabbed its next head coach.

Diego Dixon has been named the fifth head coach in Alcovy football history. He comes to the Tigers from Central Gwinnett, where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Dixon announced the news on Friday via social media:

“Giving honor to God, who’s the head of my life! I’m blessed and honored to say that I will be serving as the New Head Football Coach at Alcovy High School. Thanks to my wife, kids, administration, Athletic Director, athletics, and the Alcovy community.”

Giving honor to God, who’s the head of my life! I’m blessed and honored to say that I will be serving as the New Head Football Coach at Alcovy High School. Thanks to my wife, kids, administration , Athletic Director, athletics, and the Alcovy community. #WeAllWeGot #NewTigerEra pic.twitter.com/oX9EqMXtLz — Diego Dixon (@CoachDixonTyme4) March 27, 2026

He’ll look to make his mark on a program that hasn’t finished with a winning record since the 2013 season, per MaxPreps. Dixon replaces Spencer Fortson, who stepped down after four seasons at the helm. Alcovy went 10-29 under Fortson.

In 2025, Alcovy went 1-9 and finished as the No. 367 team in Georgia, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings. The Tigers failed to score 20 points in a game.

Dixon was a part of a Central Gwinnett squad that went 4-5 last fall, finishing as the No. 158 team in the Peach State. The Black Knights averaged just over 23 points per game. It was a night-and-day difference in wins versus losses, too.

Central Gwinnett averaged over 45 points in its four wins. In its five losses, it amassed just 27 total points and was held scoreless multiple times.

More about Alcovy High School

“Alcovy High School, located in Covington, Georgia, is part of the Newton County School System and serves grades 9 through 12. Established in 2006, the school features a diverse array of academic and extracurricular programs, including athletics. With a current enrollment of nearly 2,000 students, Alcovy provides a supportive environment for personal and academic growth. The school offers various sports, including football, basketball, soccer, and more, promoting teamwork and school spirit among students.”

For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across Georgia.