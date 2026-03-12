Georgia High School Football: Gainesville (Ga.) faces arduous 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are rolling out rapidly across the country, and Georgia stands out as one of the premier pipelines for college recruits. This upcoming fall is no different, with numerous programs nationwide now finalizing and releasing their complete 2026 schedules.

When it comes down the top high school football programs out of the Peach State, there’s little argument in mentioning the Gainesville Red Elephants, which reached last season’s GHSA Class 5A state championship, falling to Thomas County Central. The Red Elephants on Wednesday became the latest state powerhouse to release who they will be playing in 2026, with two major matchups against last year’s 6A champion Buford and Illinois’ powerhouse East St. Louis, respectively.

The Red Elephants hired former Grayson head football coach Santavious Bryant during the off-season to the same position at Gainesville. In Bryant’s three seasons as the Rams’ head coach, he has compiled a 37-5 record and led Grayson to the 2024 Class 6A state championship. Now Bryant will look to lead Grayson to the mountain top with one of Georgia high school football’s toughest schedules.

The full Gainesville 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with official game times to be announced at a later date.

Aug. 22 – at Buford

Sep. 4 – at East St. Louis (IL)

Sep. 11 – McEachern

Sep. 18 – Oceanside Collegiate Academy (SC)

Sep. 25 – Alpharetta

Oct. 2 – at Roswell

Oct. 9 – at Johns Creek

Oct. 16 – Riverwood

Oct. 23 – Milton

Oct. 30 – at Lanier

Gainesville is slated to return multiple key pieces to the roster, including Clemson four-star quarterback commitment Kharim Hughley and three-star Nigel Newkirk.

The Red Elephants ended this past season finishing at No. 7 in the final 2025 Georgia high school football rankings.

More about Gainesville High School

Gainesville High School, located in Gainesville, Georgia, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and vibrant extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Gainesville’s athletic teams are highly successful, often achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

