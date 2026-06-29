Georgia High School Football: Grayson (Ga.) football releases 2026 slate

Georgia high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is the Northwest region of the Peach State, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Loganville (Ga.) Grayson, which recently released their 2026 schedule, ended last season as the No. 5 ranked team in the Peach State, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. The team is in a bit of transition heading into the 2026 season as Grayson will feature a new head coach along with several other positions that will feature new starters.

First-year Rams’ head coach Greg Carswell inherits a Rams’ squad that’s slated to return 2027 four-star IOL Jordan Agbanoma, 2028 four-star EDGE Elijah Tillman and 2027 quarterback Deuce Smith, who threw for 2,355 yards and 24 touchdowns last season in taking over for North Carolina enrollee Travis Burgess.

Grayson will be taking on state power North Gwinnett, the No. 6 ranked team in state according to the Massey Rankings, to start the 2026 Georgia high school football season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Rams will be expected to compete for the state title in Year 1 of Carswell, as previous head coach Santavious Bryant left for Gainesville during the off-season.

The full Grayson 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 8 – at Milton (Ga.), TBA – Preseason scrimmage

Aug. 12 – at North Gwinnett (Ga.), 8 p.m.

Aug. 21 – at Sandy Creek (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 4 – at Langston Hughes (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Brunswick (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 18 – Buford (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 – Miami Carol City (Fla.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 9 – at Archer (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at Newton (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 – South Gwinnett (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 6 – Rockdale County (Ga.), 7:30 p.m.

Ram Nation ITS UP 🔰🔰🔰 pic.twitter.com/5fGZBEYPT3 — Gregory Carswell (@CoachCarswell) June 27, 2026

More about Grayson High School

“Grayson High School, located in Loganville, Georgia, is a prominent public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and future careers. Grayson’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently winning state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.”