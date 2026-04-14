Georgia high school football head coach steps down to become an assistant

After two successful seasons at the helm of the King’s Ridge Christian School (Ga.) football program, head coach Zach Slaney has decided to return back to his old stomping grounds to coach as an assistant.

According to a social media post by Slaney late Monday night, the Tigers’ lead man announced that he would be stepping down as head coach and returning to coach at Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) as an assistant under Nick Perrotta. Over the course of two seasons, Slaney compiled an overall record of 16-8.

It has been a privilege to be the Head Coach at King’s Ridge the past two seasons. I have learned invaluable experiences as a head coach. However, I am excited to be returning to Holy Innocents’ next year and following @CoachPerrotta’s leadership for the program! Go Bears! #EAT

It has been a privilege to be the Head Coach at King's Ridge the past two seasons. I have learned invaluable experiences as a head coach. However, I am excited to be returning to Holy Innocents' next year and following @CoachPerrotta's leadership for the program! Go Bears! #EAT pic.twitter.com/dvLynmDMz0 — Zach Slaney (@Coach_Slaney) April 14, 2026

Slaney notched identical 8-4 records between 2024 and 2025, with the team scoring the best two-year stretch in program history. Now Slaney will return to a Golden Bears’ squad that is slated to bring back plenty of experience on both sides of the ball, including 2028 quarterback Ryan Woods and three-star athlete Brayden Bailey, respectively.

In the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings, Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School finished with a 7-4 record and as the No. 125nd ranked team in the state.

More about Holy Innocents Episcopal School

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School (HIES) in Atlanta, GA, offers a comprehensive, faith-based education from preschool through 12th grade. With a mission to foster a love of learning, respect for others, and service to the community, the school integrates academic excellence with spiritual growth. The athletics program is robust, with a tradition of success in multiple sports, including football and basketball, and a focus on character development, teamwork, and leadership.

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