Georgia High School Football honored at the Atlanta Falcons' home stadium

Georgia high school football is one of the best hotbeds of talent in the nation. Countless athletes from these ranks ascended to college football and the National Football League.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, dedicated a section to high school football due to its indelible contribution to the sport. SCORE Atlanta, a sports marketing agency based in the Peach State, posted on X the proceedings that occurred during the ribbon-cutting to formally unveil this display of football helmets.

The caption reads, “Score Atlanta originally collected and installed all helmets on the wall. This year, we updated helmet designs, and the helmet key for the exciting partnership CFA (Chick-Fil-A) now has as the official sponsor of the Helmet Wall! Over 100 helmets were updated in just four weeks, with another round to be updated in April!”

The helmet display is a fitting tribute to everyone who has played high school football in Georgia. Currently, three organizations sanction competitions within the state. There’s the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, which has five competitive classes, including eight-man football.

Meanwhile, the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools has three classes; two are nine-man football. Finally, the biggest group is the Georgia High School Association with eight competitive classes, ranging from Class A (two divisions) to 6A and Class Private.

