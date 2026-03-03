Georgia High School Football honored at the Atlanta Falcons' home stadium
Georgia high school football is one of the best hotbeds of talent in the nation. Countless athletes from these ranks ascended to college football and the National Football League.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, dedicated a section to high school football due to its indelible contribution to the sport. SCORE Atlanta, a sports marketing agency based in the Peach State, posted on X the proceedings that occurred during the ribbon-cutting to formally unveil this display of football helmets.
The caption reads, “Score Atlanta originally collected and installed all helmets on the wall. This year, we updated helmet designs, and the helmet key for the exciting partnership CFA (Chick-Fil-A) now has as the official sponsor of the Helmet Wall! Over 100 helmets were updated in just four weeks, with another round to be updated in April!”
The helmet display is a fitting tribute to everyone who has played high school football in Georgia. Currently, three organizations sanction competitions within the state. There’s the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, which has five competitive classes, including eight-man football.
Top 10
- 1Hot
Bruin Report Online joins On3 | Rivals
Legendary UCLA fan site joins network
- 2Hot
Buff Stampede joins On3 | Rivals
Historic Colorado fan site joins network
- 3New
Nate Ament
Vols update star's injury
- 4
AP Poll
Big shakeup in Top 25
- 5Trending
Mark Stoops
Joins SEC contender's staff
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Meanwhile, the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools has three classes; two are nine-man football. Finally, the biggest group is the Georgia High School Association with eight competitive classes, ranging from Class A (two divisions) to 6A and Class Private.
How to Follow Georgia High School Football
For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment. The Rivals High School Scoreboard serves as your primary source for tracking all the high school football excitement throughout Georgia, from thrilling finishes to outstanding performances.