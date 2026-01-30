Georgia High School Football: Long County releases 2026 schedule

The state of Georgia continues to see high school football schedules released for the 2026 season. Long County is one of the latest.

Sixth-year head coach Mike Pfiester shared the path that awaits his program in around seven months on Friday via X.

In 2025, the Blue Tide went 7-4 and finished as the No. 221 team in the Peach State, per the Rivals Composite Rankings. They got off to a 3-0 start, then played .500 ball the rest of the way, losing in the first round of the GHSA Class 3A state tournament.

The Long County offense averaged over 33 points per game last season. This is a school that’s now produced multiple NFL Draft picks in Jamin Davis and Tariq Carpenter. The Blue Tide out of Ludowici are looking to notch a fifth-straight winning season in 2026.

They’ll open the season at home on Aug. 21 against McIntosh County Academy. The Tide then have an early bye before playing five straight on the road. The full schedule can be seen below.

Aug. 21 — vs. McIntosh County Academy

Sept. 4 — at Screven County

Sept. 11 — at Beach

Sept. 18 — at Lowndes

Sept. 25 — at Harlem

Oct. 9 — at Liberty County

Oct. 16 — vs. West Laurens

Oct. 23 — at New Hampstead

Oct. 30 — vs. Windsor Forest

Nov. 6 — vs. Southeast Bulloch

