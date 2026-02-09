Georgia High School Football: Milton announces 2026 schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Georgia, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

The latest elite high school football program out of the Peach State to roll out their 2026 schedule was the Milton Eagles (Ga.), as they finished as among one of Georgia’s Top 25 teams from last season. Now, coming off a 8-4 campaign under the watch of head coach Ben Reaves, the team is looking to rebound and make another run to a state championship.

With some of the pieces Milton will have back, the Eagles should be a team to watch all throughout the spring and heading into the summer.

2026 Signed and Sealed‼️



Different Teams, Same Dreams. pic.twitter.com/eHUt4FVBhA — Ben Reaves Jr. (@CoachBenReaves) February 9, 2026

The Eagles reached the second round of the GHSA Class 5A playoffs, falling to Jackson County, 24-19. Milton has a roster that is filled with Class of 2027 talent, including four-star tight end Grant Haviland, three-star quarterback Derrick Baker and three-star wide receiver Jordan Carrasquillo.

Milton High School 2026 football schedule

May 15 – Walton

Aug. 6 – Grayson (preseason scrimmage)

Aug. 21 – North Cobb

Aug. 28 – at Blessed Trinity Catholic

Sep. 4 – Cambridge

Sep. 11 – at Battle Ground Academy (TN)

Sep. 25 – at Johns Creek

Oct. 2 – Lanier

Oct. 16 – Alpharetta

Oct. 23 – at Gainesville

Oct. 30 – at Riverwood

Nov. 6 – Roswell

The Eagles ended this past season finishing ranked No. 18 in the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Milton High School

Milton High School, located in Milton, Georgia, is a renowned public high school celebrated for its academic excellence, strong athletics, and diverse extracurricular programs. Offering numerous AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and beyond. Milton’s athletic teams are competitive at the state level, enhancing school spirit and community engagement. The school emphasizes leadership, innovation, and community service, fostering well-rounded, future-ready students.

