Georgia High School Football: Monroe HC Lacey Herring resigns after five seasons

Monroe (Ga.) is the latest Georgia high school to join the head football coach market.

On Tuesday afternoon, head coach Lacey Herring announced that he has resigned from his role of leading the Tornadoes after five seasons. He was hired in March of 2021. This comes after a 3-7 season for Monroe in 2025.

Herring announced his decision to resign on social media:

“I am writing to formally share that I have resigned from my position as head football coach at Monroe High School, effective immediately, due to personal and professional considerations. Serving the students and athletes of Monroe High School has been a meaningful and rewarding experience. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to work with young people who consistently demonstrated resilience, commitment, and pride in representing their school and community. Watching our student-athletes grow; not only as competitors, but as leaders and teammates, has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of my time at Monroe.

…I also extend my sincere appreciation to the families, supporters, alumni, and community members who have stood behind our program. Your encouragement, presence and belief in our students made a lasting impact and contributed to a culture of accountability and excellence. Monroe high school holds a special place in my professional journey, and I am thankful for the relationships built and the lessons learned along the way. I wish the students, staff and broader Monroe community continued success in all future endeavors.”

According to MaxPreps, Monroe had a 20-31 record under Herring. Its best season came in 2023 when it won six games. Consistency on offense and defense was a struggle for the Tornadoes in 2025.

They averaged 24.3 points this season but failed to reach that mark in five games. The defense allowed 30-plus points in five games, all of which ended in defeat. Monroe finished as the No. 176 team in Georgia, according to the Rivals Composite Rankings.

The 3A program will now hunt for a new head coach. There’s been a slew of job openings in the Peach State, which is usual this time of year. There’s been some notable movement among top programs, too. Gainesville is planning to hire Santavious Bryant away from Grayson after former head coach Josh Niblett stepped down, while Appling County’s Tucker Pruitt is set to be named the new head coach at Camden County.

There will be plenty more decisions made during the offseason, too. Rivals will continue to track coaching movement throughout the Peach State with the 2025 season now officially over.

Before coming to Monroe, Herring was in Texas as the offensive coordinator and receivers coach for Goose Creek. He also made stops at Dayton and Anahuac in the Lone Star State. He was previously in Georgia, too, coaching Turner County in Ashburn.

