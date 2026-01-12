Georgia high school football powerhouse leads state with 67 alums in college football

Georgia high school football has become a hotbed for talent at the next level. But of all the teams competing in the Peach State, one program stands above the rest in delivering its players to the NCAA.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Todd Holcomb reported that Grayson High School has 67 of its former players competing in college football. That number is courtesy of the research by Steve Slay.

Some of the former Rams who are now in NCAA rosters are defensive back Jayden Bell (Indiana), offensive lineman Nick Brooks (Texas), defensive lineman Andre Fuller Jr. (Georgia Tech), linebacker Tyler Rowe (Miami), wide receiver Caden High (Stanford), running back Jamal Haynes (Georgia Tech), and tight end Ian Schieffelin (Clemson).

The Rams finished with a 12-1 record last season, losing to Carrollton in the Georgia high school football Class 6A state championship game. Despite that loss, Grayson finished fifth in the 2025 Georgia Rivals Composite Team Rankings.

Grayson will have several seniors bound for college football, including linebacker Tyler Atkinson (Texas), quarterback Travis Burgess (North Carolina), linebacker Anthony Davis (Ole Miss), wide receiver Dawson Quarterman (East Carolina), safety Hannibal Navies (Arizona), defensive lineman Cameron McGee (Boston College), and edge rusher Lawrence Brown (NC State), among others.

Grayson also leads all Class 6A schools with the most alumni in college football. Buford ranks second among all schools with 62, followed by Westlake (54), Hughes (52), and Newton (50). Meanwhile, leading the other classifications are Creekside (4A), Cedar Grove (3A), Carver-Columbus (2A), Thomasville (A Division I), and Irwin County (A Division II).

Overall, Slay found 4,744 former Georgia high school football players in 540 college football rosters. Out of that number, 631 play in the Power Four conferences, including 19 who will compete in the upcoming College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 19.