Georgia high school football team hires former NFL WR as head coach

A struggling Georgia high school football program hopes that a former National Football League wideout can turn its fortunes around. The Walker School announced on X that Alec Lemon will be their new head coach, succeeding TJ Anderson.

Lemon played high school football at Arundel (Md.) and finished his senior year with 1,616 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. He also added 30 tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles on defense.

After high school, he played for Syracuse University, where he became a two-time All-Big East selection. Lemon caught 142 passes for 1,908 yards and seven touchdowns during his final two seasons with the Orangemen.

While he played in the 2013 Senior Bowl and participated in the NFL Combine, he went undrafted in 2013. However, the Houston Texans signed him, and he eventually made the final roster. He lasted two seasons with the Texans before trying out with the Baltimore Ravens. Lemon never made it past the Ravens’ practice squad. In 2016, he also had a brief stint with the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Before taking over at Walker, Lemon coached at Maryland’s Glen Burnie High School, a job he handled for four seasons. He helped the squad turn from 2-7 in his first year to 6-3 in his last season.

Alec Lemon will take over a Georgia high school football team with a 2-8 record last season. Walker’s victories came against Utopian Academy for the Arts and Dominion Christian. The Wolverines started the 2025 season at 2-1 but lost their next seven games. The Walker School’s last winning season was 2023, when they finished 6-5.

