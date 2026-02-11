Georgia high school football team to forfeit eight wins from 2025
One of the possibly best seasons ever for a Georgia high school football program looks to be for not as they will be forced to forfeit eight of their wins from the 2025 season.
According to multiple reports, Locust Grove (Ga.) is being forced by the GHSA to forfeit eight wins from the 2025 high school football season. The Wildcats went 8-3 and reached the Class 4A playoffs, losing to Centennial, 28-21.
Class 4A, Region 2 for the second straight season saw a football program have to forfeit games due to having an ineligible player, with Stockbridge doing so in 2024. With the Wildcats having to vacate all of their wins from 2025, it brings into question how the program will rebound from technically a winless campaign.
Locust Grove has multiple Division I, Power 4 prospects slated to return for the 2026 season, including Class of 2028 four-star offensive lineman Timi Aliu and EDGE rusher Darion Newton.
The Wildcats ended this past season finishing ranked No. 132, according to the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Locust Grove High School
Locust Grove High School, located in Locust Grove, GA, serves students in grades 9-12 as part of Henry County Schools. Known for its commitment to academic excellence and student involvement, the school offers a wide range of extracurricular activities, including a competitive athletics program. The Wildcats, the school’s sports teams, proudly compete in football, basketball, and various other sports. With strong community support, Locust Grove High fosters an environment of growth, leadership, and school spirit.
How to Follow Georgia High School Football
For Georgia high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Sunshine State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Peach State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Georgia high school football excitement across the state.