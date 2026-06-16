Georgia QB commit Colton Nussmeier ruled ineligible for 2026 season

2027 four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier, the younger brother of LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier, has been ruled ineligible for the 2026 Texas high school football season, according to The Dallas Morning News’ Greg Riiddle.

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At a DEC hearing on Tuesday, the younger Nussmeier was ruled ineligible for varsity high school football due to transferring for athletic reasons, per the report. Nussmeier recently committed to the Bulldogs earlier this month and competed in the Elite11 passing competition.

During the off-season, Nussmeier transferred from Flower Mound (TX) Marcus to three-time state champion Denton (TX) Ryan.

BREAKING: Denton Ryan four-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier has been ruled ineligible for varsity football for the upcoming season for transferring for athletic purposes. It was a 3-3 vote at a DEC hearing, so it goes to the PAPF.#txhsfb @SportsDayHS @dctf @247Sports @Rivals — Greg Riddle (@DMNGregRiddle) June 16, 2026

Last season at Marcus, Nussmeier played in eight games for the Marauders and completed 100 of 167 passes for 1,390 yards, 12 touchdowns and only one mere interception. Nussmeier also added 278 yards on 45 carries and scored three times on the ground.

Nussmeier is ranked the No. 17 quarterback in the country, No. 32 among Texas prospects and ranked No. 209 in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

It was just 11 days ago when the 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal caller made his decision to commit to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

“It went good,” he told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman of a recent visit to Athens. “I’ve been there a good amount of times, and I’ve gotten a great feel for it. I really like what they do there.”

Denton Ryan went 13-2 last season and finished as the state’s No. 23 ranked team, according to the final Texas 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Ryan High School

Ryan High School, located in Denton, Texas, is a respected public school known for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a range of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for higher education and future careers. Ryan’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently achieving regional and state recognition. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal growth, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.