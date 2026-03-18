Georgia's GHSA seeing near 46 percent drop in approved transfers

In a day and age where high school student-athletes are transferring at a unprecedented rate in some states, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) is seeing the number of movements within their borders turn around the other way.

According to a report by Jack Leo of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia’s governing body of high school sports is seeing a near 46 percent drop in approved transfer requests from a year ago after the association put updated rules regarding transferring for athletic purposes. Per the report, 4,254 transfer requests have been put in, with 2,225 becoming approved by the GHSA this 2025-26 school year.

In comparison to the 2024-25 schools year, 5,916 transfer requests were put into the GHSA with 4,115 being approved at a near 70 percent approval rate.

Last summer, the GHSA’s Board of Trustees had overwhelmingly approved a revision to association’s bylaw 1.60, which requires additional proof that an athlete has physically relocated to ensure the transfer move is bonafide, thus allowing for immediate eligibility at the varsity level. Below were the revisions that were voted on and became effective starting on Aug. 1, 2025:

-The complete vacating of the student’s original residence, including a disconnection of “all unnecessary utilities.”

-All licensed drivers in the student’s household most comply with Georgia DMV change of address policy with schools having to provide copies of the updated driver’s licenses with the new address.

-The student’s previous residence must not be used or occupied by any member of the family unit.

-The student’s previous residence must either be sold or listed for sale, or the lease must be cancelled, and copies of listing agreements, contracts for sale or lease cancellation must be provided.

-Change of address notification must be made to all employers, appropriate agencies and creditors.

What has also deterred Georgia high school student-athletes from moving around is the rule for multi-time transfers, which requires them to sit out one year if they transfer more than once after their ninth grade year.

“We’re an education-based organization, and we want to make sure that when student-athletes move, they’re not moving for athletic purposes,” GHSA executive director Tim Scott told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025. “Situations change, and families move due to job changes or whatever, so we’ve added a few things to make sure it’s not just for athletics.”

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