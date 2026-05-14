Germantown (TN) football hires new head coach

In a somewhat surprising move, the Germantown (TN) Red Devils football team will have a new head coach for the 2026 season and beyond.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

According to a report by the Memphis Commercial Appeal, Germantown has hired longtime Memphis (TN) Ridgeway head coach Duron Sutton as the program’s next lead man. Sutton, per the report, spent the last 16 seasons at the helm of the Roadrunners and has a record of 92-86 during his time at Ridgeway.

Sutton takes over for Gene Robinson, which the report states it’s unclear on why the latter is no longer the program’s head coach. Robinson led the Red Devils the last five seasons, compiling an overall 44-16 record in leading Germantown.

Germantown finished with a 7-4 record, exiting in the opening round of the TSSAA playoffs and placed as the No. 34 team in the state, according to the final Tennessee 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings. Ridgeway is coming off a 1-9 campaign and finished ranked No. 299.

More about Germantown High School

Germantown High School is a public high school in Germantown, Tennessee, and is part of the Memphis-Shelby County Schools district. It is now one of the most acclaimed and diverse large high schools in the state and has been recognized nationally and internationally for its achievements in academics, athletics, and the arts. In 1966, Germantown High was named a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education and was authorized as an International Baccalaureate World School in 2008. GHS has 18 total state championships across all sports, including two national championships (baseball in 1995 and girls soccer in 1996).

For Tennessee high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Volunteer State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Tennessee high school football excitement across the state.