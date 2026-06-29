Glenville (Ohio) football reveals 2026 schedule

Ohio high school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every county around the state and one area that has become a breeding ground for college prospects is the Northern region of the Buckeye State, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

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Next up when it comes to revealing who they will play this upcoming 2026 high school football season are the Cleveland (Ohio) Glenville Tarblooders. Glenville released their schedule via Instagram and the slate begins on Aug. 21 when they take on Massillon Washington to open up the campaign.

The Tarblooders, which are 3-time Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) state champions, are coming off a 12-3 season where they won the Division IV state championship against Shelby, 45-7. Now with another state title under their belts, Glenville is taking aim at winning a fourth as they have put together a difficult slate of games this fall tp preapre themselves for the journey.

Glenville brings back a boatload of talent, especially on the defensive side of the football from last year’s state championship team. Among the expected returners for this upcoming season are Colorado three-star EDGe commit Kaylon Bailey, 2027 three-star wide receiver Deanthony Crittenden and a pair of 2028 three-stars in tight end Elijah Harden and athlete Jaylen Edwards, respectively.

The full Glenville 2026 football schedule can be seen below, with all official game times included.

Aug. 21 – at Washington (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 – Olentangy Liberty (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Sep. 4 – Clarkson Football North (Ontario), 7 p.m.

Sep. 11 – at Bishop Watterson (Ohio), 7:30 p.m.

Sep. 18 – James Ford Rhodes (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Sep. 25 – at John Hay (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Oct. 2 – at East Tech (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Oct. 9 – Archbishop Hoban (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 – at John Adams (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 – John Marshall (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

More about Glenville High School

“Glenville High School, located in Cleveland, Ohio, is renowned for its rich history and strong academic and athletic programs. Established in 1892, the school serves a diverse student body and has been a pillar in the Cleveland community. Its athletic program, particularly the football team known as the “Tarblooders,” has achieved statewide recognition, winning multiple championships. The school promotes academic excellence while fostering talent in sports, producing numerous successful athletes who have gone on to collegiate and professional careers.”