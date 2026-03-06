Gloucester (Mass.) football promotes asst. to head coach

Brian Anderson has been on the staff of the Gloucester (Mass.) football team for over the last 15 years as an assistant and he will now get his shot to run the program.

Anderson was promoted from his associate head coach/offensive coordinator position to standalone lead man of the Fishermen football team.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be named the next Head Coach at Gloucester High School. I am excited to give back to a program, school & community that has provided me so many opportunities as a player and coach over the last 20 years,” Anderson said to Rivals on Friday.

“Goal of the program is to keep on the upward trajectory we have been on over the last 3 years. Identity of the program will remain the same as it always has. Main focus will be an increased attention on accountability and stressing the little things day in and day out.”

Anderson takes over for previous head coach Dan O’Connor, who will remain with the football program on staff. Gloucester is coming off its best season since 2018 when the Fishermen went 9-3. It will be a bit of a transition when it comes to experience on the field for Anderson and Gloucester as several key senior starters graduate this spring, leaving gaps heading into the summer.

The Fishermen ended this past season with a 8-3 record finishing at No. 82 in the final 2025 Massachusetts high school football rankings.

