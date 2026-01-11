Good Counsel (Md.) boys basketball HC GJ Kissal notches 200th win

Olney (Md.) Good Counsel boys basketball head coach GJ Kissal reached an impressive milestone on Sunday.

The Falcons defeated Riverdale Baptist (Md.) 74-72 on day two of the Capitol Hoops Challenge in DeMatha. The win is the 200th of Kissal’s career.

Kissal, a Good Counsel alum, was hired by the notable Maryland school in May of 2016. He made the move from Clarksburg and has also coached at the likes of Bishop McNamara and Bullis.

During his time at Good Counsel, Kissal has helped revitalize the program. According to the school’s website, the Falcons notched their first winning record in a decade in the 2019-20 season.

With the win over Riverdale, Good Counsel now owns a 12-4 record this season. It ranks as the No. 8 team in Maryland, according to the Massey Ratings. This latest victory and a win over Georgetown Prep highlight what’s been a successful campaign thus far for the Falcons.

On Sunday, Good Counsel had four in double figures. Israel Tchoubfong led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The full box score can be seen here.

More on Kissal

The Good Counsel website has more on tbe longtime Maryland hoops coach:

“Kissal began coaching at Good Counsel in 1995 as an assistant JV coach under current athletic director Steve Howes, later joining the varsity staff. 1998-99, he helped guide the Falcons to a school-record 29 wins and a No. 1 regional ranking. Before returning to Good Counsel as head coach, he led Clarksburg (Md.) High School from 2012 to 2016, guiding the Coyotes to their first two sectional titles and regional final appearances.

A 1991 graduate of Good Counsel, Kissal played varsity basketball as a senior and went on to play at Allentown (PA.) He attended college before transferring to the University of Maryland, earning a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in 2001. He later completed a master’s in education with a science specialty from George Washington University in 2007.”

