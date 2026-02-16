Good Counsel (Md.) releases 2026 football slate

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is Maryland, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

When it comes to well known high school football programs out of the state of Maryland, you can’t go too far without mentioning the Good Counsel Falcons. Good Counsel is slated to bring back a plethora of talent to its roster this upcoming fall, with 2027 four-star EDGE Anthony Sweeney and three-star interior offensive lineman Jaiden Lindsay returning.

Looking deeper into the Falcons’ fall schedule, Good Counsel is looking to remain in the national spotlight as they have lined up half a dozen out of state opponents, with the opener being on the road against Bishop McDevitt (Pa.) on Aug. 28.

Good Counsel finished 6-5 this past 2025 Maryland high school football season playing up against some of the best teams in the DMV region. The Falcons during the season defeated Miami Columbus (Fla.) to start the season and then faced teams like DePaul Catholic (N.J.), St. Joseph’s Prep School (Pa.), The St. James Academy (Va.) and nationally ranked DeMatha Catholic (Md.).

Good Counsel High School 2026 football schedule

Aug. 28 – at Bishop McDevitt (Pa.)

Sep. 4 – Bergen Catholic (NJ)

Sep. 11 – Archbishop Spalding

Sep. 18 – Middletown (DE)

Sep. 25 – at Malvern Prep (Pa.)

Oct. 2 – St. Mary’s Ryken

Oct. 9 – at DeMatha Catholic

Oct. 16 – St. John’s College (DC)

Oct. 23 – Gonzaga (DC)

Nov. 7 – at Bishop McNamara

Good Counsel finished as the No. 4 team in the state, according to the final Maryland 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Good Counsel High School

Good Counsel High School, located in Olney, Maryland, is a prestigious private Catholic institution known for its rigorous academics, competitive athletics, and dedication to spiritual growth. The school offers a variety of AP and honors courses, preparing students for higher education and future success. Good Counsel’s athletic teams are highly competitive, often achieving state championships. Emphasizing leadership, faith, and community service, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

