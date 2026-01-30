Grandson of Tom Coughlin transferring to Paramus Catholic (NJ)

Class of 2029 quarterback prospect Walker Snee will be leaving one of New Jersey’s top high school football powerhouses and taking his talents elsewhere for the 2026 season.

Snee tells Rivals on Friday afternoon that he’s leaving perennial national power Bergen Catholic (NJ) and transferring to Paramus Catholic (NJ). Snee is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Chris Snee and grandson of 2-time Super Bowl champion Tom Coughlin.

This past season was history making for Snee at Bergen Catholic as he became the first freshman ever to score a varsity touchdown for the Crusaders. Though Snee saw minimal time on varsity, the young quarterback made the most of his playing time, especially running the rock.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback completed 12 of 26 passes for 59 yards and then on the ground rushed for 271 and scored three touchdowns for Bergen Catholic.

The Paladins bring back a bevy of talent on both sides of the ball, including 2027 four-star cornerback Austin Barrett, 2027 athlete Nehki Martin and 2028 athlete AJ Lopez.

Paramus Catholic ended the last season with a 6-7 record and as the state’s No. 13th ranked team, according to the final New Jersey 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Paramus Catholic High School

Paramus Catholic High School, located in Paramus, New Jersey, is a private, coeducational Roman Catholic college preparatory school serving students in grades 9–12. Known for its strong academic curriculum, championship athletic teams, and vibrant student life, PC fosters spiritual, intellectual, and personal growth. With a commitment to excellence and service, Paramus Catholic prepares students to lead with integrity and faith in a diverse, global society.

