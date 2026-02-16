Gray Collegiate (SC) announces 2026 football schedule

High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is South Carolina, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.

Next up out of the Palmetto State to release their highly anticipated schedule are the Gray Collegiate Academy Eagles, which finished among one of South Carolina’s top high school football programs from the 2025 campaign. The Eagles have one of the toughest regular season slates for any teams in the state as they will take on powerhouses like Dutch Fork and South Florence.

Looks like @GCA_FB has its football schedule for 2026 season pic.twitter.com/deWQuRAdjC — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) February 14, 2026

Gray Collegiate Academy 2026 football schedule

Aug. 21 – at Hilton Head

Aug. 28 – at River Bluff

Sep. 4 – James Island

Sep. 11 – Mountain View Prep

Sep. 18 – at South Florence

Sep. 25 – at Dutch Fork

Oct. 2 – at Sumter

Oct. 9 – Spring Valley

Oct. 16 – at Ridge View

Oct. 23 – Blythewood

Gray Collegiate Academy finished with a 11-3 record and as the No. 19 ranked team in the state, according to the final South Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Gray Collegiate Academy High School

Gray Collegiate Academy, located in West Columbia, SC, is a public charter school serving grades 6-12. It offers a rigorous academic curriculum with dual enrollment opportunities, allowing students to earn college credits. Known for its strong athletics program, Gray Collegiate provides a variety of sports including football, basketball, and track. The school focuses on student success both academically and athletically, with specialized coaching and state-of-the-art facilities to support student-athletes.

