Gray Collegiate (SC) announces 2026 football schedule
High school football schedules for the 2026 season are coming out one-by-one out of every state around the country and one that is a breeding ground for college prospects is South Carolina, with a number of squads finalizing their fall slates.
Next up out of the Palmetto State to release their highly anticipated schedule are the Gray Collegiate Academy Eagles, which finished among one of South Carolina’s top high school football programs from the 2025 campaign. The Eagles have one of the toughest regular season slates for any teams in the state as they will take on powerhouses like Dutch Fork and South Florence.
Gray Collegiate Academy 2026 football schedule
Aug. 21 – at Hilton Head
Aug. 28 – at River Bluff
Sep. 4 – James Island
Sep. 11 – Mountain View Prep
Sep. 18 – at South Florence
Sep. 25 – at Dutch Fork
Oct. 2 – at Sumter
Oct. 9 – Spring Valley
Oct. 16 – at Ridge View
Oct. 23 – Blythewood
Gray Collegiate Academy finished with a 11-3 record and as the No. 19 ranked team in the state, according to the final South Carolina 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.
More about Gray Collegiate Academy High School
Gray Collegiate Academy, located in West Columbia, SC, is a public charter school serving grades 6-12. It offers a rigorous academic curriculum with dual enrollment opportunities, allowing students to earn college credits. Known for its strong athletics program, Gray Collegiate provides a variety of sports including football, basketball, and track. The school focuses on student success both academically and athletically, with specialized coaching and state-of-the-art facilities to support student-athletes.
How to Follow South Carolina High School Football
For South Carolina high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the nation, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the Palmetto State, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the high school football excitement across South Carolina.