Grayson (Ga.) promotes Greg Carswell to head football coach

The nation’s No. 23 ranked high school football team, the Grayson Rams (Ga.), have been on a search to find who their next head coach will be and have come to a conclusion.

Grayson has promoted defensive coordinator Greg Carswell, who confirmed his coaching appointment to Rivals, to become the Rams’ head football coach, taking over for Santavious Bryant, who last week accepted an offer to be Gainesville’s new head coach.

“For a first time head coach, this is a dream come true,” Carswell said to Rivals. “I thank god for preparing me the six seasons I’ve had the opportunity to coach here on and off. I’m honored to be chosen to lead these young men. I love these kids so much and will take pride in pushing this program to the pinnacle of high school sports.”

If folks are expecting Grayson to change much under Carswell’s watch, the Rams’ new sideline boss made it be known that the standard remains strong in Logansville. Grayson is coming off a 12-1 2025 season and in 2024 won the GHSA Class 6A state championship with Bryant as head coach and Carswell on staff.

“The standard at Grayson will never change,” Carswell said. “We have a relentless effort and approach to reach the highest level of success this program can reach. We will always play hard physical and dominate the trenches, but the fire, passion and energy that will exude from a coach Carswell team will be unmatched.”

When looking at the the kind of talent Carswell will have to work with in Year 1, the first-year Rams’ coach will have plenty as the cupboard is nowhere near bare at Grayson. The Rams are slated to return 2027 four-star IOL Jordan Agbanoma, 2028 four-star EDGE Elijah Tillman, 2027 three-star EDGE T.K. Cunningham and 2027 quarterback Deuce Smith, who threw for 2,355 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

Grayson ended last season as the No. 5 ranked team in the Peach State, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Grayson High School

Grayson High School, located in Loganville, Georgia, is a prominent public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and future careers. Grayson’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently winning state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

