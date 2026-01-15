Grayson to open up 2026 high school football season vs. North Gwinnett

The No. 23 nationally ranked Grayson Rams (Ga.) on Thursday announced a new head football coach in defensive coordinator Greg Carswell being promoted and also made another revelation: They’ll be opening the 2026 high school football season at The Benz.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Jack Leo, Grayson announced it will take on North Gwinnett, the No. 6 ranked team in Georgia according to the Massey Rankings, to start the 2026 season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This could possibly be apart of the prestigious Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic that takes place at the very beginning of the Georgia high school football season.

Grayson also announced it will open its season against North Gwinnett at Mercedes-Benz Stadium — Jack Leo (@theleoreport) January 15, 2026

“It hit me after my first to-do list with our amazing athletic director Brian Deberry,” Carswell said to Rivals regarding has the reality set in yet on becoming Grayson’s head coach.

“Just so blessed and honored to be in this position. I’m excited to continue to love these young men and continue to grow with them. I want to see us reach the highest level of success that we can.”

The Rams opened up the 2025 season with a bang as they breezed by rival Collins Hill, 51-3 en route to a 12-1 record. Only loss Grayson suffered during the course of the campaign was a 34-14 loss to Carrollton in the Class 6A playoffs.

Carswell and Rams are slated to return 2027 four-star IOL Jordan Agbanoma, 2028 four-star EDGE Elijah Tillman, 2027 three-star EDGE T.K. Cunningham and 2027 quarterback Deuce Smith, who threw for 2,355 yards and 24 touchdowns last season.

Grayson ended last season as the No. 5 ranked team in the Peach State, according to the final Georgia 2025 High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Grayson High School

Grayson High School, located in Loganville, Georgia, is a prominent public school recognized for its strong academics, competitive athletics, and active extracurricular programs. Offering a variety of AP and honors courses, the school prepares students for college and future careers. Grayson’s athletic teams are highly successful, frequently winning state championships and showcasing school pride. Emphasizing leadership, community involvement, and personal development, the school ensures students are well-rounded and ready for future challenges.

