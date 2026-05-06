Green Bay Packers gift $100k to Wisconsin high schools for the growth of girls flag football
The growth of girls flag football under the NFL initiative, has seen now up to 21 states officially sanctioning the sport as a state championship one. Now another state might be seeing themselves with girls flag football as an official sport in the near future as they begin making strong moves.
The Green Bay Packers announced that they are distributing $100,000 to 20 Wisconsin high schools to assist with installing girls flag football intramurals and club teams throughout the state.
“Seeing the growth of girls flag football in Wisconsin over the last several years has been so rewarding,” Green Bay Packers football outreach manager Ryan Fencl said in a press release. “We’re proud to highlight girls flag as a sport in a variety of ways through our outreach efforts, creating opportunities for girls to explore their athletic abilities through flag football. We look forward to continuing to build momentum for girls flag in Wisconsin and contribute to the ultimate goal of establishing girls flag as a sanctioned high school sport in our state.”
The following Wisconsin high schools are receiving $5,000 grant from the Packers to help jumpstart their girls flag football programs:
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- Elkhorn High School in Elkhorn
- Beloit Memorial in Beloit
- Burlington High School in Burlington
- Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg
- Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay
- Freedom High School in Freedom
- Green Bay East in Green Bay
- Kimberly High School in Kimberly
- Little Chute High School in Little Chute
- Madison East in Madison
- Madison La Follette in Madison
- Madison West in Madison
- Milwaukee School of Arts in Milwaukee
- Neenah High School in Neenah
- Racine Case in Racine
- Racine Park in Racine
- Riverside University High School in Milwaukee
- Southern Door High School in Brussels
- Vel Phillips Memorial in Madison
- Verona Area High School in Verona
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) earlier this week voted to approve girls flag football as a state sanctioned sport on the high school level, joining 20 other states from around the country.
With the addition of New Jersey, below is the full updated list of the now 21 states around the United States that officially sanction girls flag football as a high school state championship sport:
Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
California
Colorado
Connecticut
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Illinois
Kansas
Maryland
Mississippi
Nevada
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Tennessee
Washington