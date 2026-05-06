Green Bay Packers gift $100k to Wisconsin high schools for the growth of girls flag football

The growth of girls flag football under the NFL initiative, has seen now up to 21 states officially sanctioning the sport as a state championship one. Now another state might be seeing themselves with girls flag football as an official sport in the near future as they begin making strong moves.

The Green Bay Packers announced that they are distributing $100,000 to 20 Wisconsin high schools to assist with installing girls flag football intramurals and club teams throughout the state.

“Seeing the growth of girls flag football in Wisconsin over the last several years has been so rewarding,” Green Bay Packers football outreach manager Ryan Fencl said in a press release. “We’re proud to highlight girls flag as a sport in a variety of ways through our outreach efforts, creating opportunities for girls to explore their athletic abilities through flag football. We look forward to continuing to build momentum for girls flag in Wisconsin and contribute to the ultimate goal of establishing girls flag as a sanctioned high school sport in our state.”

The following Wisconsin high schools are receiving $5,000 grant from the Packers to help jumpstart their girls flag football programs:

Elkhorn High School in Elkhorn

in Elkhorn Beloit Memorial in Beloit

in Beloit Burlington High School in Burlington

in Burlington Cedarburg High School in Cedarburg

in Cedarburg Dominican High School in Whitefish Bay

in Whitefish Bay Freedom High School in Freedom

in Freedom Green Bay East in Green Bay

in Green Bay Kimberly High School in Kimberly

in Kimberly Little Chute High School in Little Chute

in Little Chute Madison East in Madison

in Madison Madison La Follette in Madison

in Madison Madison West in Madison

in Madison Milwaukee School of Arts in Milwaukee

in Milwaukee Neenah High School in Neenah

in Neenah Racine Case in Racine

in Racine Racine Park in Racine

in Racine Riverside University High School in Milwaukee

in Milwaukee Southern Door High School in Brussels

in Brussels Vel Phillips Memorial in Madison

in Madison Verona Area High School in Verona

The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) earlier this week voted to approve girls flag football as a state sanctioned sport on the high school level, joining 20 other states from around the country.

With the addition of New Jersey, below is the full updated list of the now 21 states around the United States that officially sanction girls flag football as a high school state championship sport:

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Maryland

Mississippi

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Tennessee

Washington