Greene County (Ga.) hires new head football coach

Greene County (Ga.) held an open forum between its top two candidates for the position of the head football coach and earlier this week decided on who will be their next lead man of the program.

According to a press release by the school system on Tuesday, Greene County has tabbed Rome special teams coordinator Chris MacFarland as the Tigers next head coach. MacFarland was chosen over former Warren County head coach Steven Simpson, who has also coached at GMC Prep.

“We are excited to welcome Coach MacFarland to Greene County High School,” Greene County principal John Ellenberg via the release by the school. “His extensive experience as a head coach and coordinator at multiple levels, combined with his commitment to academic excellence and character development, makes him an outstanding fit for our football program. Coach MacFarland has consistently built disciplined, successful teams, and we look forward to the leadership and stability he will bring to our student-athletes and community.”

MacFarland and Simpson were both apart of an open forum held by the Greene County School System on Feb. 9, where both candidates were given 15 minutes to be asked questions and explain their reasonings on why they want the Tigers’ then-vacant head coaching position.

This wouldn’t be MacFarland’s first go around as a head football coach, having led

Norwalk (OH) from 2009-2017 and compiling a 47-45 record over the course of nine seasons.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Head Football Coach at Greene County High School,” MacFarland said in the release. “I believe in building a program centered on discipline, accountability, and academic success. My goal is to develop young men of strong character who represent their school and community with pride, while competing at a championship level.”

The Tigers ended last season with a 1-9 record and finished ranked No. 374 in the state according to the final 2025 Georgia High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Greene County High School

"Greene County High School, located in Greensboro, GA, is dedicated to providing students with a well-rounded education and athletic experience. The school promotes academic excellence alongside a strong emphasis on athletics, encouraging teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. The Tigers compete in various sports, including football and basketball, fostering school spirit and community involvement. GCHS aims to develop not only skilled athletes but also responsible citizens."

