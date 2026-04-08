Greg Zuerlein, Brett Maher headline Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Former National Football League placekickers Greg Zuerlein and Brett Maher lead the 19-strong Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026. While the exact induction date remains unclear, the ceremony will likely be in the fall.

Maher attended Centennial Public Schools before transferring to Kearney High School for his senior year. In his lone year with the Bearcats, he converted eight field goals and 41 extra points. As a wide receiver, his 775 yards earned him All-State honors. Maher also competed in basketball and athletics, particularly the pole vault and long jump.

After high school, Maher played for the University of Nebraska. Though he went undrafted in 2013, the Fremont native played for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Rams for five seasons. He also had a four-year stint in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Redblacks and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Maher currently works as special teams coordinator for the Cornhuskers.

Meanwhile, Greg Zuerlein represented Lincoln Pius X High School. As a junior, he established a state record with 12 field goal conversions, an achievement that earned him one of two All-State selections.

After playing for the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Missouri Western, the St. Louis Rams selected him in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. In 2017, his league-leading 158 points earned him a Pro Bowl and a First-Team All-Pro selection. Zuerlein also played for the Cowboys and the New York Jets in 13 NFL seasons.

Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2026

Joining Brett Maher and Greg Zuerlein for induction are:

Laura Anderson-Gibbons (athlete, Raymond Central) – basketball and volleyball

Emily Cady (athlete, Seward) – basketball

Bret Clark (athlete, Nebraska City) – football, track and field

Ken Clark (athlete, Omaha Bryan) – football

LaQue Moen-Davis (athlete, Omaha North) – basketball, volleyball, track and field

Bill Englehardt (athlete, Omaha North) – football, baseball, basketball, track and field

Shannon Guy-Adamek (athlete, Millard West) – swimming and diving

Jim Hruban (athlete, Omaha Central) – wrestling

Guy Ingles (athlete, Omaha Westside) – football

Brooke Urzendowski-Willman (athlete, Omaha Marian) – tennis

Eric Behrens (coach, Omaha Central) – basketball

Rick Collura (coach, Lincoln Northeast) – basketball

Pat DiBiase (coach, Omaha) – swimming

Dan McLaughlin (coach, Papillion) – football

Jacque Tevis-Butler (coach, Millard West) – soccer

Steve Roth – contributor

Jeff Graver – official