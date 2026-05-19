Grove City Area (Pa.) boys basketball head coach steps down

Longtime Grove City Area (Pa.) boys basketball head coach Chris Kwolek has accomplished a lot during his time leading the Eagles.

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Now Kwolek is looking to focus on being at home and with family, as the Grove City head coach announced via a statement that he’s stepping down from his position.

“I wanted to inform you of my resignation from my position as Head Coach of the Boy’s Basketball program effective immediately. Coaching this program has been a meaningful experience, and I am grateful for the opportunity to work with our athletes, staff, and community,” Kwolek said in a statement.

“I am truly proud of what we have accomplished together and appreciate the support provided throughout my time with Grove City. This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for me to step away from the role and pursue the next chapter in my professional and personal life.

In my opinion, there’s only one candidate worthy of taking over the Boy’s Basketball program at Grove City – and that is my top assistant coach – Amber Osborn.”

BREAKING:

Successful Grove City BBB Coach Chris Kwolek has resigned as the Head Coach of the Eagles. Here is a statement from Coach Kwolek: pic.twitter.com/PH4DY0ba7a — Bob Greenburg (@BobGreenburg) May 18, 2026

During Kwolek’s run as head boys basketball coach, the Eagles have qualified for the postseason eight consecutive times along with a district championship, multiple region titles, five PIAA state appearances and a 124-76 overall record. Kwolek already has suggested his successor in Grove City assistant Amber Osborn to take over the program.

Grove City finished the 2025-26 season with a 13-10 record and as the state’s No. 224 ranked team, according to the final Pennsylvania High School Boys Basketball Massey Rankings.

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