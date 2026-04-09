Guntersville (Ala.) football announces new head coach

It only took the Guntersville (Ala.) less than a month to find the replacement for longtime head coach Lance Reese, who decided to step down back in March as the program’s lead man.

According to an announcement by Guntersville City Schools on Thursday, Will Lang has been tabbed as the Wildcats’ next head football coach. Reese had stepped down after 16 seasons as the Guntersville head coach, compiling an overall record of 137-46.

“Coach Lang brings a proven track record of offensive excellence, leadership, and a commitment to developing student-athletes both on and off the field,” Guntersville City Schools Superintendent of Education Dr. Brad Cooper said in the press release. “He is also a great leader who will positively impact our students, our program, and our community. We are excited about the energy, vision, and success he brings to our football program.”

Lang takes over for Reese, who was very successful during his time leading the Guntersville football team, including in his final campaign, reaching the AHSAA’s Class 5A playoffs. The longtime head coach reached the postseason 15 of the 16 seasons he coached the Wildcats, winning five region titles along the way.

The Wildcats is coming off a 9-2 season, finishing ranked No. 73 in the state, according to the final 2025 Alabama High School Football Massey Rankings.

More about Guntersville High School

Guntersville High School, located in Guntersville, AL, serves students in grades 9-12 and is well-known for its strong academic and athletic programs. The Wildcats excel in football and basketball, consistently competing at a high level in Alabama’s 5A division. The school fosters a culture of school spirit and achievement, proudly represented by their cardinal and white colors. With a rich history in both academics and extracurriculars, Guntersville continues to uphold a standard of excellence.

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