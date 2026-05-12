Hall of Fame Alabama high school baseball coach announces retirement

After 22 years of coaching Alabama high school baseball, Hall of Fame Spanish Fort (AL) head coach Tommy Walker has decided its time to call it a career, according to a report by AL.com.

[ $19.99 gets you a FULL year of On3 | Rivals national coverage ]

Per the report, Walker announced that he’s retiring as head coach of the Toros after 22 seasons. Walker during his time with Spanish Fort he compiled a 201-62 record and won three straight Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Class 5A state championships (2010–2012).

“It’s time,” Walker said to AL.com on Monday. “I’m 66, still healthy, still love coaching, but it’s just time. I’ve been doing this for 44 years, two-thirds of my life. It’s just time to move on, to turn it over to someone else. The biggest high is the relationships I’ve built… Seeing students grow and become young men… has been the true joy.”

Walker returned as Spanish Fort’s head coach in 2023 and coached a total of 10 years at the school, winning 263 games and averaging 26 wins a year. This past campaign was the first under Walker where the team fell blow the .500 mark.

The Toros this past 2026 Alabama high school baseball season finished with a 11-21 record and missed out on the AHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Spanish Fort’s last game of the season was a 9-8 loss to Fairhope back on April 21.

More about Spanish Fort High School

Spanish Fort High School, located in Spanish Fort, Alabama, opened its doors in 2005 and has grown to serve approximately 1,100 students. Known for its vibrant school spirit and community support, the school emphasizes both academic excellence and athletics, boasting numerous achievements in various sports. The Toro, the school mascot, embodies the fierce competition and unity among students. Spanish Fort High School prepares students for future success through a comprehensive curriculum and active participation in extracurricular activities​.