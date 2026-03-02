Hamilton (Ariz.) football announces tough 2026 schedule

A perfect 2025 season for Hamilton (Ariz.) football was spoiled in the playoffs. The Huskies finished 11-1 and closed as the No. 3 team in Arizona and No. 52 team in the nation, per the Rivals Composite rankings.

The Hamilton offense scored 600 total points across 12 games, averaging a whopping 50 per game. The Huskies eclipsed 60 points four times and their defense was nearly as good, too. The roster featured five ranked prospects who have all now gone onto the college ranks.

Head coach Travis Dixon and Co. are now gearing up to make another push to the top of the mountain in 2026. On Sunday, Hamilton released its schedule for the coming season.

Some of the other familiar powers that be in the Grand Canyon State are back on the slate. The Huskies will open the season on the road at Brophy Prep on Aug. 28. A three-game home stand follows, with the home-opener set for Sept. 4 against Arbor View out of Las Vegas.

The Huskies will then play four consecutive games on the road. The final game of the regular season will see them host Chandler on Nov. 6. All in all, six other teams that finished as top-15 teams in the state last season are on the schedule.

Below is a look at what lies ahead for one of the best programs in Arizona:

Hamilton Huskies 2026 schedule

Aug. 28 — at Brophy

Sept. 4 — vs. Arbor View (Nev.)

Sept. 11 — vs. Perry

Sept. 18 — vs. Casteel

Sept. 25 — at Williams Field

Oct. 9 — at Valley Vista

Oct. 16 — at Pinnacle

Oct. 23 — at Liberty

Oct. 30 — vs. Cesar Chavez

Nov. 6 — vs. Chandler

More about Hamilton High School

“Hamilton High School (HHS) in Chandler, Arizona, is a top-performing public high school known for its academic excellence, diverse programs, and competitive athletics. Established in 1998, HHS offers a rigorous curriculum, including STEM, fine arts, and AP courses. The school competes in the 6A Premier Conference, excelling in football, basketball, and other sports. With a strong commitment to student success, HHS provides a well-rounded education and fosters leadership, teamwork, and innovation.”

For Arizona high school football fans looking to keep up with scores around the Grand Canyon State, staying updated on the action is now easier than ever with the Rivals High School Scoreboard. This comprehensive resource provides real-time updates and final scores from across the state, ensuring you never miss a moment of the Friday night frenzy. From nail-biting finishes to dominant performances, the Rivals High School Scoreboard is your one-stop destination for tracking all the Arizona high school football excitement across the state.