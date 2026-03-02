Hamilton (Ariz.) football announces tough 2026 schedule
A perfect 2025 season for Hamilton (Ariz.) football was spoiled in the playoffs. The Huskies finished 11-1 and closed as the No. 3 team in Arizona and No. 52 team in the nation, per the Rivals Composite rankings.
The Hamilton offense scored 600 total points across 12 games, averaging a whopping 50 per game. The Huskies eclipsed 60 points four times and their defense was nearly as good, too. The roster featured five ranked prospects who have all now gone onto the college ranks.
Head coach Travis Dixon and Co. are now gearing up to make another push to the top of the mountain in 2026. On Sunday, Hamilton released its schedule for the coming season.
Some of the other familiar powers that be in the Grand Canyon State are back on the slate. The Huskies will open the season on the road at Brophy Prep on Aug. 28. A three-game home stand follows, with the home-opener set for Sept. 4 against Arbor View out of Las Vegas.
The Huskies will then play four consecutive games on the road. The final game of the regular season will see them host Chandler on Nov. 6. All in all, six other teams that finished as top-15 teams in the state last season are on the schedule.
Below is a look at what lies ahead for one of the best programs in Arizona:
Hamilton Huskies 2026 schedule
Aug. 28 — at Brophy
Sept. 4 — vs. Arbor View (Nev.)
Sept. 11 — vs. Perry
Sept. 18 — vs. Casteel
Sept. 25 — at Williams Field
Oct. 9 — at Valley Vista
Oct. 16 — at Pinnacle
Oct. 23 — at Liberty
Oct. 30 — vs. Cesar Chavez
Nov. 6 — vs. Chandler
