Hargrave Military (Va.) 4-star Isaac Smith viewed by D1 coaches at DMV Live event

Hargrave Military (Va.) four-star Isaac Smith was one of many top prospects in the nation to appear at this weekend’s DMV Live Session. At the final session of the weekend, the event was attended by multiple D1 coaches and scouts, including coaches from Syracuse, Virginia, UConn, and others.

Smith, a class of 2028 prospect, is one of the top potential recruits in his class currently. Already being recruited by multiple D1 schools, including NC State and Arizona State, the 6’5 forward ranks second in the state of Virginia according to Rivals Industry Rankings.

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Smith is currently predicted to land at NC State by Rivals RPM, with head coach Justin Gainey. Following June 15th, college coaches will be able to contact the class of 2028. However, the four-star forward has already had multiple interactions with NC State.

“Smith attended the Duke at NC State game March 2, and was offered on his unofficial visit. Smith is looking forward to learning more about Gainey, and what his style of play will be. College coaches will get to contact the class of 2028 on June 15.” A report from NC State reporter Jacey Zembal read.

Last year, for Hargrave, after transferring from Danville George Washington (Va.), the four-star prospect helped guide the school to a 19-12 record. This earned them a first-round bye in the VISAA Division II playoffs, where they beat Norfolk Collegiate (Va.) on their way to the state semifinals.

In the school’s semifinal loss to Fairfax Christian Academy (Va.), which went on to win the entire tournament, Smith put up ten points. In his Sophomore year, he averaged 17.8 points and 6.7 rebounds, earning him an invite to the Nike Top 100 Elite Camp.

Smooth is an easy way to describe Isaac Smith’s game. He is a lengthy 6-foot-6 wing who can score off the catch or the bounce. He also has a lot of upside as he continues to add strength to his game.” Rivals Jamie Shaw wrote about the prospect following the season.

During today’s DMV Live event, which was attended by multiple D1 coaches, Smith put up 14 points in a victory over Ellicott City Glenelg Country (Md.). The school finished the event with a 1-3 record, suffering defeats to Spalding (Md.) and Oakton Flint Hill (Va.).

Today’s session was the final DMV live showcase of the summer. Multiple top schools attended the event, including Clinton Grace (Md.) and Lanham Mt. Zion Prep (Md.).