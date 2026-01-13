Hart County (Ga.) hires Biff Parson away from Rockmart

One of Georgia high school football’s more successful head coaches is on the move, according to multiple reports.

The Hartwell Sun and Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Tuesday morning that Hart County (Ga.) has hired Biff Parsons away from Rockmart to be their next head football coach. Parsons in his 10 seasons at Rockmart had led the program to nine regional championships.

Parson will be tasked with turning around a Hart County football program that in the last decade has had only three winning seasons. When Parson was at Rockmart, the Yellowjackets had never faced a losing season under his watch.

Rockmart was coming off another region championship season under Parson’s lead as the Yellowjackets finished the 2025 Georgia high school football season with a 11-2 record, reaching the third round of the GHSA Class 2A playoffs and losing to Burke County, 41-40.

The Yellowjackets’ best season under Parson came in 2023 when Rockmart reached the Class 2A state championship and lost in an overtime thriller to Pierce County. Parson oversaw plenty of winning during his time at Rockmart, recording his 100th win back in October and leading the team to its best-ever win percentage.

Parson in his 10 years at Rockmart finished with an overall record of 107-23.

